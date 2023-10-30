Pit Boss® Grills Joins Hailie Deegan’s No. 13 ThorSport Racing Ford F-150 at Phoenix Raceway

Pit Boss® Grills, one of the fastest growing brands in the grilling industry will be prominently featured on ThorSport Racing driver Hailie Deegan’s No. 13 Ford F-150 truck at the Phoenix Raceway race on Nov. 3.

“We feel blessed to partner with Hailie Deegan and the entire No. 13 team,” said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. “Not only is she one of the most popular drivers in the world, but Hailie is also an inspiration in the motorsports industry and a great role model. We’re excited about this partnership, which aligns perfectly with our company’s values and our standing as the Official Grill of NASCAR.”

Pit Boss® Grills offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss is blessed to be one of the fastest growing brands in the grilling industry and takes pride in its best-in-class value proposition, crafting grills that are Bigger, Hotter, Heavier® than the competition.

“I’m stoked to partner with Pit Boss and be able to represent the Official Grill of NASCAR at Phoenix Raceway this weekend,” said Deegan.

Starting today for a limited time only, race fans can use promo code HAILIE to receive 15% off any purchase on Pitboss-Grills.com. Offer is valid through November 6, 2023.

Tune into FOX Sports 1 (FS1) for the season finale from Phoenix Raceway Friday, November 3 at 10 p.m. ET. Listen to the race on the Motor Racing Network Radio (MRN) or SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90.

