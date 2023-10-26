GMS Racing Honors Past Champions in the Team's Final Race at Phoenix Raceway

Heading into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series finale at Phoenix Raceway, GMS Racing will pay homage to its winning heritage with two very special paint schemes in the team's send-off race. In what will be the organization's final start in NASCAR, current drivers Rajah Caruth and Daniel Dye will plan to run these schemes as a tribute to both of the team's past Truck Series champions, Johnny Sauter and Sheldon Creed.



From the team's first race in 2014 to present day, GMS Racing has solidified itself in the record book as one of the most storied organizations in the Truck Series. Starting with humble beginnings, the team has grown immensely under the tutelage of Maury Gallagher, Mike Beam, and Ron Booth, all who have been instrumental to the team's success. A true powerhouse organization, GMS has accounted for a total of 71 race victories (one in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, 45 in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, 15 in the ARCA Menards Series, nine in the ARCA Menards Series East, and one in the ARCA Menards Series West), 42 pole positions (28 in the Truck Series, seven in ARCA, four in ARCA East, and three in ARCA West), 260 top-fives and 465 top-10 finishes in nearly 1,000 combined starts. GMS Racing was a five-time championship-winning team, conquering the 2015 ARCA Menards Series title, 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Truck Series championships, as well as the 2019 and 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships, delivered by Grant Enfinger, Johnny Sauter, Sheldon Creed, and Sam Mayer, respectively. Its departure will undoubtedly leave a mark in the series, while its lasting legacy will continue on in several forms for hopefully many years to come.



At the start of the 2016 season, Necedah, Wisconsin native, Johnny Sauter made the transition to GMS Racing, and the partnership was quick to produce success early. Sauter would open the season with a bang by winning the first race at Daytona International Speedway, becoming the team's first driver to qualify for the Playoffs in the process. From there, Sauter and his No. 21 Allegiant team would advance to fight for the championship, picking up wins at Martinsville Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway along the way.



With a spot in the Championship 4 secured, Sauter would bring the fight to Homestead-Miami Speedway, and out-duel his competitors to win the championship. It was a monumental night for the organization, and for Sauter, as it marked both of their first series titles. During Sauter's post-race celebration, he keyed up on the radio and said "I never thought it would happen. It's because of you guys; I didn't do nothing different."



Rajah Caruth will bring Sauter's 2016 paint scheme - with the original blue and white Allegiant colors to the racetrack for one final time, thanks to a strong relationship with The Wendell Scott Foundation, who has supported him throughout his entire rookie campaign in the Truck Series.



"First and foremost, this paint scheme just looks good. I love how the colors match the No. 21 truck and am a huge fan of the neon numbers on the roof. I remember watching Johnny win the championship in 2016 and win a bunch of races from the time span of when he was at GMS. When he won at Dover, I was in the grandstands watching, so I've always had fond memories of this truck. I think it'll be a great tribute to the history and everything that Mike (Beam), Maury (Gallagher), and Ron (Booth) have made here at GMS Racing. Hopefully we can give it a good run, especially at a track like Phoenix where I've raced at a handful of times before. I'm thankful to our partners at The Wendell Scott Foundation for playing along and allowing us to run this truck. It will be special." said Caruth.



Fast forward a few years to 2020, a year that saw GMS Racing win 10 Truck Series races out of 23 on the schedule. Alpine, California's Sheldon Creed, who was only in his second full-time season, would win his first race at Kentucky Speedway - followed by his second at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course - then by his third at World Wide Technology Raceway - and then his fourth at Texas Motor Speedway, the last of which qualified him for the Championship 4 in Phoenix.



Creed would step up to bat against two of his teammates, Zane Smith and Brett Moffitt, as GMS Racing would field three of the Championship 4 drivers, along with current driver, Grant Enfinger. As it appeared that he would finish third, a late-race caution would prompt a gutsy strategy call to bring Creed down pit road. In an overtime restart, Creed would rally his No. 2 Chevy Accessories Silverado all the way from ninth place to claim the championship.



Daniel Dye will drive Creed's 2020 paint scheme - with the accompanying GMS team logo on the hood, in partnership with his Race To Stop Suicide initiative. On the rear of his truck reads a message thanking the team, highlighting the 71 total victories and five championship seasons in the Truck and ARCA Menards Series.



"It's going to be really cool to honor Sheldon with his championship truck paint scheme. He and I have worked alongside each other in the gym as part of the Chevrolet Drivers Edge program for a few years now, so I think that's neat in its own right. It'll be a great way to look back on everything that GMS Racing has accomplished over the years and I think that it's really neat that both Rajah and I can be a part of telling that story on the track. I've really enjoyed my time with the team since joining back in 2021 and am certainly going to miss the memories made and the relationships we've built over the years." said Dye.



Grant Enfinger will keep GMS Racing in the fight for the championship in the team's last race at Phoenix Raceway after locking himself into the Championship 4 last race out at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Enfinger is in search of his first Truck Series championship and would love to send the team off in a storybook ending by delivering the organization's third title.



"These truck schemes bring back so many great memories from past championships. We appreciate Daniel, Rajah, and our partners for agreeing to participate on these. Being able to see these trucks on track again will be so special for us being our final Phoenix effort as an organization." said GMS Racing Team President, Mike Beam. "Hopefully we can add Grant to our list of Truck Series champions and end our era on a high note. Grant got our first championship and it would be awesome to see him claim our last. A true storybook ending."



The NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series will crown its 2023 champion at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 3rd. Tune-in to the CRAFTSMAN 150 race live on FS1 at 10:00 PM Eastern Time to see Grant Enfinger, Rajah Caruth, and Daniel Dye compete in GMS Racing's final NASCAR race.



