Lawless Alan – Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Recap

Alan on Saturday’s Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “I think we had a faster truck, but we struggled to get track position,” said Lawless Alan. “I appreciate this whole team for their work on our AUTODockit Chevrolet and am looking forward to ending the season on a high note at Phoenix.”

Race Recap: Alan and the No. 45 AUTODockit team took to the track on Friday afternoon to practice and qualify at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Alan lined up 23rd to start the 134-Lap race on Saturday afternoon. Alan battled mid-pack for the majority of the race, ultimately crossing the line in 19th.   

