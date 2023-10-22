Bayley Currey – Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Recap

Currey on Saturday’s Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway: “We had a fast Unishippers Chevrolet,” said Bayley Currey. “It felt good to battle for position at the front of the pack. We had a strong truck, ran a smart race and got a great finish out of it. I’m excited to close out the season on a high note in Phoenix.”



Race Recap: Currey and the No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet lined up 17th for Saturday afternoon’s 134-Lap event at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Currey wasted no time working his way through the pack, finishing just outside of the top-10 at the conclusion of Stage One. Currey and team ran a clean race, battling for position inside the top-five as the race drew to a close. The No. 41 would ultimately finish the day in fifth.

Niece Motorsports PR