Jack Wood Brings High Fives Foundation Silverado Home 12th

Jack Wood started the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 from the 11th position on Saturday afternoon in the High Fives Foundation Silverado. Wood completed the opening stage in the 16th position. Early in Stage One, spotter Tab Boyd suggested Wood adjust his entry into Turns 1 and 2. This was a point of emphasis from the No. 51 team to Wood throughout the day. A caution on lap 27 of stage two allowed the High Fives team to stay out and gain track position. The No. 51 High Fives Foundation team settled on a strategy to conserve their tires and focus on making a strong run in the Final Stage. This set them up for a two-lap dash to the finish of Stage Two. Wood restarted 24th to begin the Final Stage. On lap 67, the No. 9 of Colby Howard spun out in front of Wood causing damage to the front end of the High Fives Silverado. Despite the damage, the team felt confident that they had a tire advantage on the field. Overall, Wood was able to gain 12 spots to finish 12th in the final stanza.