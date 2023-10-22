Sunday, Oct 22

Jack Wood Brings High Fives Foundation Silverado Home 12th

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Oct 21 18
Jack Wood Brings High Fives Foundation Silverado Home 12th NK photography Photo

Jack Wood started the Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 from the 11th position on Saturday afternoon in the High Fives Foundation Silverado. Wood completed the opening stage in the 16th position. Early in Stage One, spotter Tab Boyd suggested Wood adjust his entry into Turns 1 and 2. This was a point of emphasis from the No. 51 team to Wood throughout the day. A caution on lap 27 of stage two allowed the High Fives team to stay out and gain track position.

 

The No. 51 High Fives Foundation team settled on a strategy to conserve their tires and focus on making a strong run in the Final Stage. This set them up for a two-lap dash to the finish of Stage Two. Wood restarted 24th to begin the Final Stage. On lap 67, the No. 9 of Colby Howard spun out in front of Wood causing damage to the front end of the High Fives Silverado. Despite the damage, the team felt confident that they had a tire advantage on the field. Overall, Wood was able to gain 12 spots to finish 12th in the final stanza. 
 

Jack Wood, Driver of the No. 51 High Fives Foundation Chevrolet:

“I thought it was a good day. The truck had a lot of speed. It took the first stage to figure out how the truck needed to be driven today. After the way my race went here last year, I’m happy with the speed we had. I don’t know if the damage hurt us terribly, but we did lose track position in the process and we had to fight back from that. Obviously, we want to go out and run top five in these races but sometimes you can’t get that. We still have the speed to do it and it feels good. It’s good momentum and a bit of a confidence boost going into Phoenix where we will get one more shot to bring home a win.”

Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Recap:

·        Carson Hocevar won Saturday Afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200. It was his fourth victory of 2023 and the fourth of his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career. Ben Rhodes finished second, while Corey Heim, Grant Enfinger, and Bayley Currey rounded out the top five.

·        There were five cautions for 29 laps and eight lead changes among seven drivers.

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Owner Point Standings:

The No. 51 leaves Homestead 10th in the Craftsman Truck owner point standings.

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Chase Purdy Earns 10th Top-10 Finish of Season Bayley Currey – Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 Race Recap »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.