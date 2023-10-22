Chase Purdy Earns 10th Top-10 Finish of Season

Chase Purdy started Saturday Afternoon’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 from the 14th position. Purdy had momentum early and was able to race inside the top-10 during Stage One. The No. 4 Bama Buggies team completed the first stage in 10th place. On the opening round of pit stops at the conclusion of Stage One, Purdy was forced to check up due to congestion on pit road which caused him to lose track position to begin Stage Two. Purdy began Stage Two from the 15th position. Following a caution on lap 22 of Stage Two, Purdy relayed to the team that he felt that he was starting to run down the leaders prior to the yellow flag. The Mississippi driver battled through Stage Two to gain six positions. The No. 4 Bama Buggies team began the Final Stage in the eighth position. Crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve let Purdy know that the team was focused on running long and staying on the track as long as they could before coming to pit road for service. After green flag pit stops cycled through, Purdy was able to bring the Bama Buggies Silverado home 10th.