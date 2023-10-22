Carson Hocevar Earns ‘Championship 4’ Berth with a win at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Carson Hocevar earned a series-high fourth win on Saturday afternoon at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The win secured Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team a spot in the ‘Championship 4’ at Phoenix Raceway.



“I’m so proud of everyone on this Niece Motorsports team, said Hocevar. “Our Worldwide Express Chevrolet was so fast. I was bummed yesterday when we didn’t get the pole because I knew the speed that our truck had. I’m glad that we could show that today and put ourselves into the final round of the playoffs. We’re going to do everything we can to bring that championship home.”



The win comes in Hocevar’s 76th NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start. It marks Hocevar’s fourth win of the 2023 season; his other three wins coming at Texas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, and Richmond Raceway. It is the eighth win for Niece Motorsports in only its seventh full-time season.



Hocevar is the only driver to win four races this season. With the win, Hocevar secures a position in the ‘Championship 4’. The highest finishing driver, of the Championship 4, at Phoenix Raceway will be crowned the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Champion.



“I know how hard we’re working in the shop to prepare race trucks that are capable of winning, and we know Carson has the talent to get the job done,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “It’s been our goal as an organization to compete for a championship this season, so we’re excited to get to Phoenix and have that opportunity.”



Hocevar and his Niece Motorsports team were happy with the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet after Friday afternoon’s practice session. Both truck and driver showed speed, putting the No. 42 Chevrolet on the outside pole to start the 134-lap race.



Early in Stage One, Hocevar’s truck began overheating, due to debris on the grille. The No. 42 crossed the line third to end the opening stage, with Hocevar visiting pit road during the stage break for four tires, fuel and to remove the debris.



Hocevar maintained position toward the front of the pack during the second stage, until a caution with just a few laps remaining in the stage brought teams down pit road. Hocevar restarted outside of the top-10, but worked his way into ninth to finish the stage – collecting ever-important stage points in both stages.



The final stage was slowed early by two cautions, with Hocevar continuing to run in the top-10. A long green flag run brought teams down pit road for fresh tires and fuel, to make it to the end of the race. Hocevar methodically worked his way through the field, taking the lead for the first time of the day on Lap 124 on the way to the win.



The Craftsman 150 at Phoenix Raceway will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Niece Motorsports PR