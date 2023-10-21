Saturday, Oct 21

Front Row Motorsports Statement After NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

“We are disappointed in the disqualification from today’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event.

 

“We will continue to work and discuss with NASCAR officials back at the NACAR R&D Center in Concord, N.C. before making any further comment.”

 

