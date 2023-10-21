EDITORS NOTES: Following post-race inspection the No. 38 truck has been disqualified for violating NASCAR Rule Book number 14.4.7.I Windshield Support. Smith who finished second would be credited with a 34th place finish. Ben Rhodes who finished third has now been credited with the second place finish. Following the disqualification Front Row Motorsports issued the following statement. “We are disappointed in the disqualification from today’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event. We will continue to work and discuss with NASCAR officials back at the NACAR R&D Center in Concord, N.C. before making any further comment.”

In the penultimate race to set the field for the championship in two weeks at Phoenix Raceway for the Craftsman Truck Series would kick off with Nick Sanchez taking the pole only to lead the first five laps of the day before a fast-closing Heim would take control of the race.

Heim would already win the opening of the Round of 8 back at Bristol had nothing to gain or lose on the day with points resetting for Phoenix but to try and come away with a win.

Hocevar, another playoff driver needing 11 points on the day, would be running as high as second in the first stage before debris on the nose of his truck would cause an overheating issue resulting in a third-place finish in the stage gaining eight points early in the event.

The first stage of the day would end with Heim taking home the stage win over Majeski, Hocevar, Z. Smith and Enfinger. The worst of the playoff drivers finishing the stage would be Rhodes ending up 24th.

Stage two would be slowed with seven laps to go when Spencer Boyd's truck would end up stopped on the backstretch with a fire in the truck ending his day early.

Green flag would go back in the air with two laps to go in the stage with Heim taking over the lead with one lap remaining going on to take home the second stage win of the day over Z. Smith, Currey, Sanchez and Friesen to round out the top-five.

Enfinger would end up the worst of the playoff drivers finishing the stage back in the 19th spot.

The final stage of the day would get underway with Heim leading the field to green before Zane Smith would take over the lead just as Howard would go spinning down the front contacting the wall to bring out the fourth caution of the day.

Caution would once again slow the stage just laps after going back green when Mason Maggio would go for a solo spin off turn four.

With just over 30 laps to go green flag stops would shake up the field when race leader Zane Smith looking for a win would hit pit road for the final time of the day handing the lead eventually over to Rhodes who had struggled much of the early part of the day.

Smith would eventually begin to close back on the leader with 20 to go cutting over seven second off the race leader before Carson Hocevar would make his way around Smith setting his sights on the race leader to take control of the race with just 11 laps remaining.

Hocevar would have little competition once getting around Smith for the lead cruising to the race victory and locking himself into Phoenix championship over defending truck series champion Zane Smith who would come in second two-seconds behind the race leader missing out on the chance to defend his championship before moving onto the Cup Series in 2024.

Rounding out the top-five would be Rhodes, Heim and Enfinger.

Heim and now Hocevar, who both won in the Round of 8, would be joined by Rhodes and Enfinger as the four drivers competing for the championship. Also missing out on the chance for a championship would be Sanchez, Eckes and Majeski.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series now moves onto Phoenix Raceway for the 2023 Championship race on Friday, November 3rd at 10:00 p.m. on FS1.