Rhodes Clinches Championship 4 Spot for Ford

Ford Finishing Results:

2nd - Zane Smith

3rd - Ben Rhodes

8th - Matt Crafton

10th - Ty Majeski

28th - Mason Maggio

29th - Hailie Deegan

30th - Memphis Villarreal

33rd - Spencer Davis

BEN RHODES, No. 99 Campers Inn RV Ford F-150 -- Finished 3rd -- Advances to Championship 4

YOU HAVE ADVANCED TO THE CHAMPIONSHIP 4 ON POINTS, BUT IT WASN’T EASY WAS IT? “I was just trying to hold on all day long. I was trying to hang on from the drop of the green flag. I told my team that I have never had a truck that was so on top of the race track with brand new tires. I really didn’t understand it. Something was going on with this thing and we built a completely different package underneath it and it wasn’t jiving. We are going to have to go back to our notebook and go with what we know. The good news is that Phoenix we have a really good track record. We finished second last year, second in the championship, a championship the year before. I should be celebrating right now. We have a chance to go for a championship and today was an absolute blessing to finish the way it was. I didn’t see that coming.”

ZANE SMITH, No. 38 Ambetter Health Ford F-150 -- Finished 2nd

“It was everything I had. I am not sure what happened there on the final stop or what. We just got wicked, wicked tight and I don't know why. We had zero front grip and I just couldn’t do anything to defend the 42 there. It is just a bummer. I felt like we had a pretty good day, we just didn’t quite have enough.”

TY MAJESKI, No. 98 Soda Sense/Curb Records Ford F-150 -- Finished 10th

“It was a mediocre day. We were just I guess probably a sixth to 10th place truck and that is where we finished. We had a bad last pit stop and it just was not our day today.”

Ford Performance PR