Chevrolet Clinches 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Manufacturer Championship

Chevrolet has clinched the first championship title of the season in the NASCAR national ranks by earning the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) Manufacturer Championship. This marks the 11th time in NCTS history that Chevrolet has captured the title.

Chevrolet has been racing the Silverado model exclusively in the NCTS since the series’ inception in 1995, producing 275 all-time victories and 14 driver championships – both of which are series-leading feats.

“Winning the Manufacturer Championship title is a tremendous accomplishment for everyone involved in Chevrolet’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series program,” said Dayne Pierantoni, GM Racing Program Manager for the NASCAR Truck Series. “The dedicated and focused effort among Chevrolet’s teams, engineers and technical partners throughout the season have resulted in this prestigious title. Congratulations to all on winning the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Manufacturer Championship, and we are looking forward to a strong finish to the season.”

Five drivers from five different Chevrolet teams have driven to victory lane in the NCTS this season, earning a combined 13 wins with 22 races complete. Team Chevy drivers contributing to those wins include NCTS full-time competitors Carson Hocevar (four wins) and Christian Eckes and Grant Enfinger (three wins each), as well as Team Chevy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Kyle Busch (two wins) and Kyle Larson (one win). William Byron and Chandler Smith also collected finishes that contributed to this season’s manufacturer championship title.

In pursuit of the 2023 NCTS Driver Championship, Chevrolet maintained 50 percent of the series’ playoff field through both rounds of its postseason competition, with Carson Hocevar and Grant Enfinger advancing to the Championship Four to compete for the championship title at Phoenix Raceway.

GM PR