Young’s Motorsports Homestead-Miami Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Brad Perez Primary Partner(s): Space Beans Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: N/A 2023 Owner Points Position: 29th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Welcome Back: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Hollywood, Fla. native Brad Perez as the driver of the No. 02 Space Beans Chevrolet Silverado RST for the second time in 2023. Perez, a gifted racer returns to Young’s Motorsports for the first time since competing in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in April. The Floridian is set to make his third Truck Series start of 2023 in the penultimate race of the season. About Brad: Brad Perez, 26, is an American professional stock car racing driver. He currently competes part-time in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Perez is doted as a hardworking, first-generation racer of Puerto Rican and Dominican descent making his way into professional motorsports. Perez started racing go-karts at a 17-years-old before building a Spec Miata to participate in the hyper-competitive SCCA Spec Miata class — while taking on multiple internships in organizations series including NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA and NASA to further elevate his racing and technical prowess. He then moved to North Carolina in 2019, working for multiple NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, ARCA, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series teams over the years. These experiences provided invaluable exposure to the inner working of professional racing teams. Currently, he shares his driving knowledge as a high-performance driving instructor at the BMW Performance Center in Greer, S.C. and the Ford Performance Driving School in Concord, N.C. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Perez welcome Space Beans Coffee as the primary partner on the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for this weekend’s race. Space Beans is out-of-this-world coffee COMING SOON - the official launch date is December 1, 2023. Embark on a journey through the Cosmos of Coffee with Space Beans. Follow their social media for news and updates. Glad To Have You Here: For his third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on an oval, Young’s Motorsports and Perez also introduce three major associate marketing partners for the 22nd race of the 2023 season. Apex Coffee Roasters is a craft specialty coffee roastery established in 2014 in Waco, Texas. Each of us at Apex remember a cup of coffee in the past which redefined our perspective of what coffee could be. We started this company with hopes of recreating that experience for as many people as possible. Since 1969, The Round Table (11205 NW 7th Ave. Miami, FL) is a North Miami staple. featured in the New Times Miami, it is a friendly and fun sports bar featuring a live DJ every night, billiards tables, 15 TVs and karaoke inside of its castle-like facade. Join them for Sunday Night old school R&B, or Monday Night Karaoke. The Round Table is also a great place to watch a Miami Dolphins game. Piper Auto Sales is a pre-owned vehicle broker servicing customers in the Atlanta area with specific vehicle procurement, sales and financing. Founded by Carlos Peralta as a way to connect customers with the vehicles they truly want at an innovative cost-plus-fee price structure. Brad Perez Truck Series Homestead-Miami Speedway Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Baptist Health 200 will mark his debut in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at the South Florida 1.5-mile speedway in Homestead, Fla. Brad Perez Truck Series Stats: Since 2022, Perez has made four NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Circuit of the Americas (COTA), Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, The Milwaukee Mile (Wisc.) and Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway respectively. Perez has driven for three organizations, On Point Motorsports, Reaume Brothers Racing and Young’s Motorsports. Perez’s part-time seasons have been highlighted by lead lap finishes in both events last season with a career-best 20th place result at COTA after starting 32nd. In addition to Trucks, Perez has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series starts to his credit, including a career-best 19th place finish at Road America (Wisc.) in July driving for Alpha Prime Racing. Calling the Shots: Guiding Perez as crew chief of the No. 02 Space Beans Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 125th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 124 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. The Baptist Health 200 will be his fifth tango at Homestead as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Homestead-Miami Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 15th, 16th and 17th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 10th with former Truck Series winner Timothy Peters in the 2017 Ford EcoBoost 200 on November 17, 2017. Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 22.3 and an average finish of 21.9 in 14 Homestead-Miami Speedway starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 467 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9. Follow on Social Media: For more on Brad Perez, please visit bradperez.com, like him on Facebook (Brad Perez Racing) and follow him on Instagram (@uhbrad), TikTok (@breadperez), X | Twitter (@bradxperez) and YouTube (@breadperez). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Brad Perez Pre-Race Quote: On Homestead-Miami Speedway: I'm so grateful to race at the place I watched my first NASCAR race in the early 2000s. I am incredibly thankful to Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity. Getting to work with a familiar spotter Reed Sorenson is also huge for me. “I know every inch of this facility except I've never raced on the oval, should be a fun challenge and a surreal moment getting to drive off the same pit road I've driven off for years. Except I'm not turning down into the infield!”