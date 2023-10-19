Homestead Debut on Tap for Garcia

More New Experiences … As two races remain in Jake Garcia’s rookie campaign, the new experiences keep coming. Next on the 18-year-old’s agenda is his first start at South Florida’s Homestead-Miami Speedway (HMS). The driver of the No. 35 Adaptive One Chevrolet Silverado RST will tackle his 17th new track in his 21st start this season. Garcia has adapted quickly in his first appearance at new racetracks this season, which included his first career top-five result at Texas Motor Speedway, another 1.5-mile venue similar to HMS. The Georgia product looks to rebound on Saturday in “The Sunshine State” and regain his momentum after scoring five finishes of 13th or better in the previous six races.

At Home at Mile-And-a-Half’s … Racing at 1.5-mile tracks has been a new venture for Garcia this season and looks to continue his aptitude for the high-speed tracks into his first appearance at Homestead. He started his rookie campaign by finishing 10th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on his 18th birthday. Garcia proved that was no fluke by tallying his first top-five result at Texas and followed that up with an eighth-place performance at Kansas Speedway in May. In six starts at 1.5-mile tracks this year, Garcia has totaled three top-10 finishes and has finished 11th or better four times, and hopes to extend that trend on Saturday afternoon.

Season to Date … After starting 20 of the 21 races this season, Garcia holds the 14th position in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series point standings. He has tallied two top-five and eight top-10 results with an average finish of 14.6.

Tune In … FOX Sports 1’s coverage from HMS begins on Saturday morning with NASCAR Raceday at 11:00 a.m. ET followed by the green flag at Noon ET. Stay connected with the No. 35 Adaptive One team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Jake Garcia Quote:

On entering his first start at Homestead-Miami:

“We’ve had a lot of speed and the mile-and-a-half’s this year and hopefully this weekend is no different. Homestead is a little bit different than most everywhere else on the schedule with it being a true oval and the surface is starting to get pretty abrasive. There seems to be a lot of options from the bottom to the top, similar to Kansas, so hopefully we can apply some of those things we learned earlier this year to our Adaptive One Chevrolet this weekend. We’ve had a really strong season so far, and I’m looking forward to finishing the year off the right way and run up front.”