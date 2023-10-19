Rackley W.A.R. Announces Stefan Parsons to Drive No. 25 NASCAR Craftsman Truck at Phoenix

In an announcement from the team headquarters in Centerville, Tennessee this morning, Rackley W.A.R. President and co-owner Willie Allen confirmed that Stefan Parsons will close out the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) schedule for the team at Phoenix on Nov. 3.

Allen remarked that, “Stefan has always been a good friend to us and works hard at the racetrack whether he’s driving or helping crew a car or truck any given weekend. He’s always willing to do what it takes to get the job done and shows a great work ethic. We’ll close out our year at Phoenix with Stefan in the seat for us.”

Parsons currently competes part-time in select NCTS and NASCAR Xfinity Series events. He is no stranger to the truck series, making his first start at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2018. The 25-year-old from Cornelius, North Carolina, expressed his elation at being asked to drive the Rackley Roofing Company, Inc. and W.A.R. Shocks No. 25 for the final event of the year.

"It's hard to put into words what this opportunity means to me,” said Parsons. “Curtis [Sutton, co-owner] and Willie, along with Chad [Kendrick, Crew Chief] and the entire team have built a winning playoff-caliber organization. I’m honored to climb behind the wheel of the No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado and represent the Rackley Roofing and W.A.R. Shocks brands at Phoenix Raceway.”

Trevor Bayne was named to pilot the Rackley W.A.R. No. 25 earlier this week for Saturday’s Baptist Health Cancer Care 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The team has not named a full-time driver for the 2024 race season.

Rackley WAR PR