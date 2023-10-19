Mason Maggio Returns to AM Racing at Homestead-Miami Speedway

AM Racing confirmed today that Palm Beach Garden, Fla. native Mason Maggio will return to the driving duties of the team's No. 22 Ford F-150 in Saturday afternoon's Baptist Health 200 at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.

Maggio will make his sixth NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start of the season and third for AM Racing in the penultimate race of the 2023 season.

Maggio, 19, will make his 10th career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start and returns to AM Racing since competing for the team last month at Kansas Speedway in the Kansas Lottery 200.

The Floridian will make his second Truck Series start of his blossoming career at the South Florida 1.5-mile speedway. Last October, Maggio started 34th and finished 32nd in an entry for Reaume Brothers Racing.

"I am excited to be back with AM Racing in the No. 22 truck at one of my home tracks this weekend," offered Maggio. "I've really enjoyed my time working with the AM Racing and feel like we've been able to put together some solid runs, and I believe we'll be able to carry that momentum into Homestead."

Maggio is keen that his prior Homestead experience will benefit the 134-lap race that will serve as the preamble doubleheader on October 21.

"The experience I gained from running the Reaume Brothers Racing's truck there last year was extremely valuable, and I know we'll put together another solid run and come home with a good finish. It's always a fantastic opportunity to return to a place I have laps at, along with a rich history of going to Homestead as a fan for several years, watching the season finally there.

"To be able to return to a track that I have so many memories of is something special to me. Looking forward to getting on the track on Friday afternoon."

With a considerable support crowd this weekend at Homestead, Maggio will carry a massive partnership lineup, including the support of ACE Hardware Hobe Sound, which will serve as the primary marketing partner for the 22nd Truck Series race of the season.

In addition to ACE Hardware Hobe Sound, Anything Marine, Cayside Partners, Copeland Construction, East Coast Lumber, Flitz, Furry Friends Foundation, HMY Yacht Sales and Voodoo Bayou will serve as associate marketing partners for Homestead.

It will be a busy weekend for Maggio in the Sunshine State. In addition to competing in Saturday afternoon's NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race, he will attempt to make his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start of the season in an entry fielded by RSS Racing with Lefcourt Brothers.

"It is really going to be a busy weekend at Homestead, but I believe I am ready for it," sounded Maggio. "I am thankful to both AM Racing and RSS Racing for the opportunities of allowing me to compete in both the Truck Series and Xfinity Series races on Saturday afternoon.

"Hopefully, I'll have a good result in both vehicles and can gain some attention for our partners and continue to mount more on-track experience that will help strengthen my racing resume."

For more on Mason Maggio, like him on Facebook (Mason Maggio Racing), follow him on Instagram (@masonmaggio1), TikTok (@masonmaggio1) and X | Twitter (@MasonMaggio1).

For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing), or follow them on Instagram and X | Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.

The Baptist Health 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 22nd of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, October 20, 2023, from 4:05 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Qualifying immediately follows. The 36-truck field will take the green flag the next day, Saturday, October 21, 2023, shortly after 12:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).