Jonathan Shafer and Osgar’s Auto Body Together Again with On Point Motorsports in Miami

Jonathan Shafer is set to rejoin On Point Motorsports for the third time this season at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He will pilot the team’s #30 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, ‘Baptist Health Cancer Care 200’ this Saturday at 12:00pm with live coverage on FS1.

Earlier this year, Shafer made his NASCAR debut with On Point Motorsports at Martinsville Speedway in the spring where he finished P29. He also drove for the team at Nashville Speedway and finished P24. Since his last race in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Shafer has kept himself in the driver’s seat as much as possible by competing in Late Model Stock cars, ran a limited schedule in the CARS Tour Series and raced at Ace Speedway and Florence Speedway. He hopes to continue to compete in even more races next season.

“I'm just very happy, humbled, and grateful to have this opportunity to run my third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race with On Point Motorsports. This past spring, I turned down a full-time professional sprint car ride with a proven winning World of Outlaw race team, with a good salary to follow my heart and passion in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

I work hard and diligently to promote, advertise, and sell my sponsors’ products and services through social media, interviews, appearances, and marketing. It is my goal to give all the companies that support me financially more than 100% revenue return on their investment and partnership with me.

I would like to thank all the crew members at On Point Motorsports for all their hard work and for always giving me a good truck to drive. I would also like to thank Mike and Jim Osgar at Osgar's Autobody in Mansfield, Ohio for their support and for helping my career thus far. I spent some time there this week visiting and learning about their business so I can properly help them promote and bring them more customers. Their quality of work, craftsmanship, knowledge, and diligence is unmatched, and it shows in every vehicle they work on. Unlike the big national chain of body shops, Osgar's takes pride in repairing your car like it was the technician’s personal car. It's a friendly environment and a wonderful place to work for their employees with great pay and benefits.

I would also like to thank Craig Nolletti, the owner of the Warehouse Gym in Ashland, Ohio for having the best workout equipment, classes, and a clean sanitary facility. I’d especially like to thank Tri Star Racewear for always providing me with safe and sharp looking fire suits. Lastly, I would like to thank Slinger Print Works and Apparel in Yorktown, Virginia for their professional style autograph cards and excellent quality T-shirts.”- Jonathan Shafer

On Point Motorsports PR