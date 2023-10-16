Corey Heim Set to Return to Tricon in 2024

TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that Toyota development driver and 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) Regular Season Champion Corey Heim will return to the organization for a second consecutive full-time campaign aboard the No. 11 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro.

The 21-year-old driver is in the midst of a deep playoff run, clinching his first career berth in the Championship 4 with a victory at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on September 14. It has been a landmark season for the Georgian with three victories, three poles, 11 top-fives, 18 top-10s and a series-leading 507 laps led.

“I am super grateful to have the opportunity to return to TRICON in 2024,” said Heim. “We still have unfinished business this season, but I am excited to have my plans set for next year. We have continued to improve from top to bottom throughout this season, and I can’t wait to keep building this program with my No.11 team and the entire organization.”

As a member of the Toyota Driver Development program (TD2), Heim has continually impressed, amassing five career truck wins and nine ARCA Menards Series victories. The rising prospect has taken TRICON to new heights in 2023, helping guide the organization to its winningest season in team history.

“In his first full season in the NASCAR Truck Series, Corey has consistently shown maturity beyond his age, leading his team and winning the regular season championship. We are excited to watch him continue to grow next year in a second season with TRICON Garage,” said Tyler Gibbs, general manager, TRD. “Corey continues to demonstrate his desire, dedication and determination to drive at the highest levels of NASCAR. We are proud to have him in the TD2 family and look forward to watching him continue to grow and develop. Everyone at Toyota and TRD is excited to cheer on Corey in Phoenix as he pursues his first NASCAR title.”

The penultimate round of the 2023 Truck Series season will take place at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Saturday, October 21 with the finale two weeks later at Phoenix Raceway on Friday, November 3. Both events will be televised live on FOX Sports 1. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Tricon PR