Matt Mills Joins Niece Motorsports Full Time in 2024

Matt Mills will join Niece Motorsports full time in 2024, piloting the No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado for the full NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series schedule. Mills and the No. 42 will race with support from J.F. Electric and Utilitra.



“I’m really excited to join the Niece Motorsports team for the full Truck Series season next year,” said Mills. “This is a great opportunity for me to get into top-tier equipment. It felt good to get on track this year and show speed, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to continue that. I’m so thankful to everyone at J.F. Electric and Utilitra for believing in me and their continued support.”



Mills impressed this season in the No. 51 Chevrolet, showing speed in both of his starts at Richmond Raceway and the Milwaukee Mile. The 26-year-old driver earned a career-best fifth-place finish at Richmond Raceway.



With current driver Carson Hocevar transitioning to a full time NASCAR Cup Series ride next season, Mills steps into a ride that has earned three wins in 2023, along with 10 top-five and 12 top-10 finishes.



“I think a lot of people took notice of Matt this year at Richmond and Milwaukee,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’ll be a great addition to our organization as we look to continue the success the 42 team had this season. Matt has a lot of laps under his belt in both the Truck and Xfinity Series. It’s tough to get in these trucks just a few times a year and show speed like Matt did, so I think there will be a lot of growth next season as he’s able to race week after week.”



The full-season effort will race with support from Mills’ longtime partners J.F. Electric and Utilitra.



J.F. Electric is an electrical contractor that provides engineering expertise, backed by construction and installation know-how in a diverse range of service offerings, from utilities and commercial projects, to industrial and telecommunications customers. When having a long family history in an industry, a company not only builds on its knowledge and experience, it takes pride in cultivating a solid understanding of client needs, all the while nurturing strong relationships with its employees. Evolving through five generations of the Fowler family, J.F. Electric has matured into a well-managed and thoughtfully diversified electrical contractor which is poised to continue its growth and expansion into the future.



“J.F. Electric and Utilitra are thrilled to continue our sponsorship of Matt Mills as he signs on for a full-time racing commitment in the 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season with Niece Motorsports,” said J.F. Electric CEO Greg Fowler. “Our support stems from a strong belief in Matt’s hard work and driving capabilities, and with the solid backing of the Niece Motorsports team, we are optimistic about the prospects of the upcoming season. The combination of Matt’s driving skills and Niece Motorsports experienced racing team lays the foundation for a season filled with excitement and potential.”



Utilitra is a woman-owned firm specializing in utility and technology solutions with a diverse team of specialized professionals. Utilitra is committed to solving their client’s unique challenges, whether one expert or a team of experts is needed. By adapting to the needs of their respective industries, Utilitra has built a range of services for their utility and technology partners.



The 2024 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway on Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET, and will air live on FS1, The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR