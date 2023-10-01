Jack Wood’s Eventful Day Ends with a 14th-Place Finish at Talladega

Jack Wood started from the sixth position sporting the TrueTimber colors in Saturday Afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway. The No. 51 team received a pass-through penalty on lap 2 following NASCAR's ruling that Wood advanced position prior to the green flag by not staying directly in line with his teammate Chase Purdy in the No. 4. This caused Wood to go a lap down. The No. 51 was able to receive the free pass at the end of Stage 1 to get back on the lead lap. At the end of Stage 2, Wood told his team on the radio that he felt the most confident he had ever felt in a truck at a plate race. This came after a hard charge back to the front after gaining his lap back. Unfortunately, a multi-truck crash on the back straightaway on lap 51 led to front end damage to the TrueTimber Silverado. With 23 laps to go, the blew off from the damage received in the earlier crash bringing out a caution for debris. The California driver was running 12th at the time. Wood was able to fight through multiple late race restarts to bring the TrueTimber Silverado home in the 14th position.