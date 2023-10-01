Chase Purdy’s Bid for Talladega Win Stalls Out

After earning his second career pole and leading the first four laps of the Love’s RV Stop 250, Chase Purdy got shuffled back early in the race and finished Stage One in the 17th position. A two-tire pit strategy call allowed Purdy to get his track position back and the Mississippi native would lead seven more laps in the Final Stage. A caution for debris led to a restart on lap 76 while Purdy was out front. As the field came to the restart zone, Purdy went to accelerate, but his Bama Buggies Tundra would shut off and he would have to turn down onto the apron while the filed passed him. Purdy relayed to the team that all his switches were on inside the truck and crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve told Purdy to re-cycle the engine. The truck came back to life, but Purdy found himself way behind the draft. The yellow flag came out once again in the final 15 laps allowing the No.4 team to come to pit road. The 23-year-old driver restarted 22nd with 10 laps to go. Coming back to the start-finish-line, Purdy collided with the No. 9 of Colby Howard. Unfortunately, this ended the day for the Bama Buggies team and relegated them to a disappointing 28th-place finish.