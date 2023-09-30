Toyota Racing - NCTS Incident Quotes - Tyler Ankrum

TYLER ANKRUM, No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Finishing Position: 32nd

Can you explain what happened?

“Both incidents I really don’t know what happened. I know for sure the second time I got hit. I got really damn hard in the right rear, and it sent me straight to the wall. Hit the wall on the outside head on, and then bounced to the inside wall – was going for that almost head on. No brakes, no steering wheel. That’s not a fun position to be in – seeing the wall coming straight to you. I thought we had a pretty good truck, we just couldn’t get organized up top. We couldn’t get going for whatever reason. We were antsy today for whatever reason. We were super comfortable going three wide, which I like. It’s nice for once to be able to do that with these guys, but we couldn’t ever get anything going. Just not enough numbers to get to the top going. If we were smart, everybody would have formed up at the top – that was running the top – and we would have cleared the bottom. It sucks – it was a lot of fun up to that point – we were racing really hard, just not smart. That’s probably what caused that accident – we weren’t racing smart. Talladega is a special place, and just have to thank everybody at LiUNA! And Toyota for all they do to support me.”

TRD PR