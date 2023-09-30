Young’s Motorsports Talladega Superspeedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Garrett Smithley Primary Partner(s): Trophy Tractor | CELSIUS® Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott 2023 Driver Points Position: N/A 2023 Owner Points Position: 30th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Welcome Back: This weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back veteran NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series driver Garrett Smithley to pilot the team’s flagship No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time this season. Sponsor Intel: Smithley will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado with support from Trophy Tractor. Trophy Tractor sells and rents heavy equipment nationwide. Best known for their dependability, honesty and integrity. They know their equipment and offer a buying and renting experience second to none in the industry. A brand new, state-of-the-art showroom and equipment yard is currently being built and will open later this year. Glad To Have You Too: Besides Trophy Tractor, Smithley and the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team also welcome Celsius as an associate marketing partner for the final superspeedway race of the 2023 Truck Series season. Celsius Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CELH), is a global consumer packaged goods company with a proprietary, clinically proven formula for its master brand, CELSIUS®. A lifestyle energy drink born in fitness and a pioneer in the rapidly growing energy category. CELSIUS® offers proprietary, functional, essential energy formulas clinically proven to offer significant health benefits to its users. CELSIUS® is backed by six university studies that were published in peer-reviewed journals, validating the unique benefits CELSIUS® provides. Garrett Smithley Truck Series Talladega Superspeedway Track Stats: Saturday afternoon’s Love’s RV Stop 250 will mark Smithley’s first Truck Series start at the 2.66-mile speedway. While Smithley does not have any truck experience around the famed Alabama race track, he does have two prior NASCAR Cup Series and seven NASCAR Xfinity Series races to his credit. Also, one of Smithley’s five career starts in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series came at Talladega in 2014. Garrett Smithley Truck Series Stats: From 2015 to 2020, Smithley has nine starts in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series, highlighted by a career-best 14th place finish at Michigan International Speedway in August 2015 driving the No. 63 BRUH | SegPay Chevrolet Silverado for MB Motorsports. In addition to MB Motorsports, Smithley has also made Truck Series starts for SS GreenLight Racing, Cook Finley Racing and Niece Motorsports. Talladega will mark his inaugural debut with Young’s Motorsports. Calling the Shots: Guiding Smithley as crew chief of the No. 02 Trophy Tractor | CELSIUS® Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott. On Saturday, he will be crew chief in his 124th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race. In his previous 123 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes. The Love’s RV Stop 250 will be his fourth tango at Talladega as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 18th, 19th and 20th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of first twice with Spencer Boyd in 2019 and most recently with Tate Fogleman in the 2021 edition of the Chevy Silverado 250 on October 2, 2021. Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 21.9 and an average finish of 17.5 in 17 Talladega Superspeedway starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 465 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.7 and an average finishing position of 21.9. Follow on Social Media: For more on Garrett Smithley, please like him on Facebook (Official Garrett Smithley) and follow him on Instagram (@GarrettSmithley) and X |Twitter (@GarrettSmithley). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Garrett Smithley Pre-Race Quote: On Talladega Superspeedway: “I am very thankful to Tyler (Young) and Young’s Motorsports for the opportunity to race at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend. “This weekend would not have been possible without the support of Trophy Tractor and CELSIUS®. Time and time again, the Young’s Motorsports team has showcased their capabilities on a superspeedway, and I am thrilled to experience that for myself on Saturday.”