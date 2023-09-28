Garcia Faces First Superspeedway Experience at Talladega

Time for Another First … Another new experience is on tap for Jake Garcia this weekend as he is set to experience his first superspeedway start at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 35 Quanta Services Chevrolet Silverado RST has made 14 track debuts in his 19 starts this season but has yet to tackle the test of the world’s largest superspeedway. Garcia has been a quick study in his first appearances and tracks this season and has posted six top-10’s in those 14 races.

Model of Consistency … Over Garcia’s 19 starts in the first 20 races of his rookie season, the 19-year-old has become a model of consistency. Over the last five events, Garcia has finished 13th or better in each race, and has four results of 11th or better. That stretch was jump-started with a career high fourth-place run at Richmond Raceway. Garcia has been a threat in qualifying each week also, by starting inside the top-10 in four of the last six races. While Garcia didn’t compete at Daytona International Speedway in February due to age restrictions, the No. 35 team led by crew chief Mark Hillman showed the muscle of MHR’s superspeedway program by finishing 10th with Chase Elliott.

Season to Date … Garcia has put up strong numbers through 19 starts this season and sits second in the Rookie of the Year standings. He has notched two top-five’s and eight top-10’s with an average finish of 13.8. Garcia sits 13th in the standings, just 10 points out of 12th and 30 markers out of 11th.

Tune In … Coverage from Talladega begins on FOX Sports 2 at 9:30 a.m. ET on Saturday with pole qualifying. FOX Sports 1 takes over coverage beginning with NASCAR Raceday at 12:00 p.m. ET followed by the green flag at 1:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 35 Quanta Services team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Jake Garcia Quote:

On making his first superspeedway start:

“It’ll be a big learning experience this weekend, that’s for sure. Superspeedway racing is so much different than anything else we do on the schedule, so I think just getting comfortable in the draft the first couple stages will be important, and we can try to position ourselves as the races goes on. We’ll have to manage the risk with our Quanta Services Chevrolet to be around at the end. We’d like to finish as high as possible in points, so hopefully we can have a smooth day and gain some ground on 11th.”