Bayley Currey – Love’s RV Stop 250 Race Advance

Bristol Recap: Bayley Currey and the No. 41 Unishippers team were forced to start shotgun on the field after a brake issue in practice forced the team to the garage for repairs. Unable to turn a qualifying lap due to the ongoing repairs, Currey started the 200-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway in 36th-place. On a night where passing was tough and track position was king, Currey and the No. 41 team worked their way up to 13th before the night’s end.



Currey on Last Race Bristol Motor Speedway: “I’m proud of the way this team rebounded at Bristol,” said Currey. “Track position was so important because of how hard it was to pass, so starting at the rear of the field definitely left our work cut out for us. This whole Unishippers team never gave up and fought all race long. I think we had a better truck than 13th-place, but I’m proud of everyone’s effort.”



Currey on Saturday’s Race at Talladega Superspeedway: “Anything can happen at Talladega,” said Currey. “We just have to do our best on the things that we can control. I know that our Unishippers truck will have the speed. It’s just a matter of making all the right moves and having luck on your side.”



By The Numbers: Currey will make his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon. In his prior two starts his best finish of 15th came in 2020. In addition, Currey has four NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Talladega Superspeedway and has led a total of 12 laps.



On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR