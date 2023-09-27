Lawless Alan – Love’s RV Stop 250 Race Advance

Bristol Recap: Lawless Alan qualified his No. 45 AUTOChargit Chevrolet in the 28th-position for the 200-Lap event at Bristol Motor Speedway. On a night where passing was difficult, Alan and team battled hard to get track position. Alan would ultimately end the day in 28th.



Alan on Last Race at Bristol Motor Speedway: “I think we had a stronger truck than the results show,” said Alan. “It was just so tough to pass tonight. Track position was the name of the game. I’m proud of everyone for their hard work on our AUTOChargit Chevrolet. We’ll regroup and get ready for Talladega, where anything can happen.”



Alan on Saturday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway: “Talladega is definitely a wild card race,” said Alan. “We just need to run a smart race and do our best to stay out of the wrecks and be around at the end. I know we’ll have a fast AUTOParkit Chevrolet.”



By the Numbers: Alan will make his third NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.



On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the AUTOParkit colors this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway. AUTOParkit™ designs, manufactures, and constructs fully automated parking systems for new and existing buildings.

Niece Motorsports PR