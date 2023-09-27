Kyle Busch Sells Truck Series and Manufacturing Assets to Spire Motorsports

Kyle Busch announced today that he has sold Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) and Rowdy Manufacturing to Spire Motorsports. Included in the sale are the assets of Busch’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series team and the assets of Rowdy Manufacturing’s chassis building operation and CNC machine shop. The transaction also includes the 77,000-square-foot facility that houses KBM and Rowdy Manufacturing in Mooresville, N.C.

Since debuting in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2010, KBM established itself as one of the most successful teams in all of NASCAR. Owned by Busch, a two-time Cup Series champion, and fueled by his passion for winning, the organization holds the Truck Series records for most career wins (100) and most wins in a single season (14 in 2014). In addition to collecting a series-record seven owner’s championships, the organization produced two championship-winning drivers: Erik Jones (2015) and Christopher Bell (2017).

“When we started the Truck Series team back in 2010, I never imagined that we would be able to win 100 races with 18 different drivers and that one day I’d be racing in the Cup Series alongside so many of the drivers that I once mentored at KBM,” Busch said. “I owe a lot of gratitude to so many people, starting with Samantha and my family for believing in this dream that I had. It took countless hours by so many amazing people to make KBM the winningest team in Truck Series history. I will always appreciate everyone that walked through the doors and gave their all to make this such a successful organization. Not only has it been the people that were employed here, but it’s also the families that supported them while they worked long hours and traveled on the weekend sacrificing time at home and missing family events. And I certainly can’t say enough thanks to Toyota for the first 13 years of support and to Chevrolet for stepping up to the plate this year. Due to their commitment and that of our great sponsors, we’ve been able to compete at the highest levels and hang a lot of banners.

“I’m at a different point in my life now than I was back in 2010. My family has grown, my Cup Series team changed this year and our son’s racing schedule has become as demanding as my own. It’s important to me to be able to spend more time with my family and my No. 8 team at Richard Childress Racing. It’ll be hard to walk away from the amazing facility that we’ve built. I’ll miss walking the shop floor talking with our employees, hosting our fan days in the lobby and spending countless hours there ensuring its success. However, I know at this point in my life and in my career that this is the correct decision.”

Regarding Busch’s outlook on the next chapter for Spire Motorsports’ Truck Series operation, the winningest driver in Truck Series history is positive. “I’m confident that our assets and employees are in good hands moving forward. I don’t see the winning ways changing at all. I’ve known the Spire guys for a long time and their recent investments in NASCAR show their commitment to success.”

Busch and Spire Motorsports representatives will be available to the media on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m. CT in the Talladega Superspeedway media center.

KBM PR