Jack Wood - No. 51 TrueTimber Silverado Craftsman Trucks Talladega Preview

After having speed at Daytona and Atlanta, how excited are you for this race? “Obviously the KBM trucks were fast at Atlanta and Daytona. Talladega is a fun race, but it is a race for survival. I think it’s a good chance for the two KBM trucks and our alliance partner, Rev Racing, to work together and have ourselves a good finish. We should have strength in numbers and be able to qualify up front and be in control of the race. The truck races are so short that you don’t have time to drop to the back and try to avoid wrecks. You’ve got to be up front and be one of the five trucks or so in the first two rows to go win. It should be fun.” How does racing at Talladega compare to racing at Daytona? “I think the apron isn’t as aggressive at Talladega so you can race harder in the corners. Guys are willing to race a little harder than they are at Daytona. We don’t have another superspeedway race until next season now, so a lot of guys are going to be aggressive, especially the playoff drivers that need to win. It’s going to be hotter, and the surface is a little more worn out and the track is wider so it will be more aggressive racing than Daytona.” Talk about having TrueTimber on the truck this week? “It’s exciting to have TrueTimber on the truck as well as our associate sponsors Bass Pro Shops and Zariz Transport. It’s great having everyone come together to help us get out to the track. This is probably one of my favorite paint schemes I’ve ever had on a race car -- it turned out pretty sweet. Thankful to Rusty Sellars (CEO, TrueTimber) and all the people at TrueTimber that helped back this. I had the opportunity to go down to their plant near Spartanburg, South Carolina and had the opportunity to meet a lot of the people and check out what they do there. It will be fun to have them at the racetrack, especially at a cool place like Talladega.”