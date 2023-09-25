First Bank of Alabama Partners with BHR for Talladega

Bret Holmes Racing (BHR) announced today that First Bank of Alabama will serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 32 Chevrolet team at the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series event at Talladega Superspeedway this Saturday.



First Bank of Alabama, based in Talladega, Ala., is the banking subsidiary of FirstBanc of Alabama, Inc. and a full-service community bank with approximately one billion in total assets. This year marks their 175th Anniversary. Formed in 1848, First Bank of Alabama is the oldest continuously operated bank in the state of Alabama and operates 12 locations in East Central Alabama. For more information, please visit http://www.fbal.bank/.



“Bret is a young man that many within the First Bank of Alabama family have admired him for his skillset in growing as a driver, beginning his roots dirt racing, to becoming an ARCA (Menards Series) champion in 2020 and a top performer at Talladega Superspeedway in the (NASCAR CRAFTSMAN) Truck Series,” said Chad Jones, President and CEO. “We believe this partnership is driven by our community commitment that our customers and shareholders expect from First Bank of Alabama, and we are proud to be a part of this weekend in our 'backyard.' Bret brings a special flair when he races at superspeedways, and I know he is hungry for that hometown win. We support his efforts to showcase not only his racing, but also our community bank brand in East Central Alabama.”



Holmes has two previous starts at the famed Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. In his last start at the superspeedway, Holmes finished third and led for six laps. The Munford, Ala., native also has eight starts in the ARCA Menards Series at the track where he is credited with four top-five and five top-10 finishes.



“You can't ask for a better partnership than something like this,” said Holmes. “First Bank of Alabama is the oldest bank in our state and getting to do this together at such a big event means a lot to me. We can both represent our community at our home track, and that's just really cool to me. They're a great company to do business with and grow a relationship with. Chad Jones, Mitch Key, and Brandon Freeman have been great people to work with. Winning at Talladega this year would be storybook for all of us, and I hope we can be in the same position we were last year.”



The No. 32 First Bank of Alabama Chevrolet team will take the green flag for the Love's RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on September 30 at 12PM Local Time. Live coverage of the 100-lap main event will air on FOX Sports 1 and the Motor Racing Network.



Bret Holmes Racing Bret Holmes Racing is a performance-driven racing operation located in Mooresville, N.C. Founded by Stacy Holmes, of Holmes II Excavation in Munford, Ala., the team sticks to its good nature and solid values to put the best product on and off the track with its driver Bret Holmes.



