Chandler Smith to Drive Rackley W.A.R. NCTS No. 25 at Talladega Superspeedway

Rackley W.A.R. announced today that Chandler Smith will drive the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Company and W.A.R. Shocks Chevrolet in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday.

Currently racing for a championship and Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Smith will make his first Truck Series start this season.

"I'm super-grateful for Rackley W.A.R. giving me the opportunity to run their truck this weekend at Talladega [Superspeedway],” Smith said of joining the team. “Being able to represent Rackley Roofing, W.A.R. Shocks, and this entire organization, is extremely cool.

“I'm definitely proud of and looking forward to the opportunity."

Smith has two years of full-time competition in the Truck Series. He made his series debut in 2019 at the age of 16 and immediately sat on the pole at Iowa Speedway where he led 55 laps before ultimately finishing eighth.

In 61 career Truck Series starts, the 20-year-old boasts five wins, 23 top fives and 34 top-10 finishes. He made the playoffs during both full-time seasons and finished a career-best third in the championship standings in 2022.

"We are really excited to have Chandler in the truck this weekend at Talladega,” Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen said. “I've known Chandler and his family pretty much his whole life. They're really good people and Chandler is a great driver. We're looking forward to the weekend."

Rackley W.A.R.’s No. 25 Chevrolet is the defending winner at Talladega. Last season, Matt DiBenedetto snagged the victory when an overtime attempt ended the race under caution.

The organization was eliminated from the playoffs following a third-place finish at Kansas Speedway a few weeks ago. The No. 25 sits ninth in the owners’ standings with three races remaining in the season.

Further details about who will pilot the No. 25 Chevrolet at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Phoenix Raceway will come at a later date.

