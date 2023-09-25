Front Row Motorsports to Enter Second Truck at Talladega Superspeedway. Brett Moffitt to Race No. 34 FR8 Racing/Fr8Auctions.com Ford F-150 in Throwback Scheme

“I really want to thank Bob Jenkins, Marcus Barela at Fr8Auctions.com and FR8 Racing for this opportunity,” said Moffitt. “It’s really cool to have this opportunity in the truck series again, especially with a championship team. I always loved my time at FRM and now we’re back together again with the same scheme that we all raced together- all the credit goes to the people at Fr8 for making that idea come together. I can’t wait to go race for a win and help Zane in his title defense.” Moffitt comes to Talladega with three previous truck series starts at the track. He has one top-five and two top-10 finishes at the superspeedway. His best finish is fourth. The FR8 Racing logo will be on the hood of the No. 34 Ford F-150 with Fr8Auctions.com on the sides of the truck. “There is no better track than Talladega for all of us to reunite and go for the win,” said Marcus Barela, Owner, Fr8Auctions and FR8Racing. “Brett is a champion driver and FRM is a championship team. We’re excited to partner for this race and debut the No. 34 truck for Front Row Motorsports. The throwback scheme looks great and it brings back a lot of great memories. We're ready to make more on Saturday." The No. 34 FR8 Racing and Fr8Auctions.com Ford F-150 is scheduled to debut Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1.