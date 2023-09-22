No.15 Tundra to Feature Sport Clips Haircuts for Talladega

TRICON Garage (TRICON) announced today that Sport Clips Haircuts has joined the team in a collaboration with Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) for the upcoming NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway. The longtime JGR partner will be featured on the No. 15 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro with driver Tanner Gray.

Sport Clips has been a proud partner of JGR for 15 seasons garnering success in both the Cup and Xfinity Series. The sports-themed haircutting franchise is headquartered in Georgetown, Texas and was established in 1993 with the mission of providing a championship haircut experience in an exciting sports environment. Sport Clips has more than 1,850 stores across the U.S. and Canada and is proud to be the only national hair care franchise with locations in all 50 U.S. states.

"We’re proud to expand our partnership with Coach Gibbs and welcome Sport Clips on board for Talladega,” said TRICON partner Johnny Gray. “Their brand has been a staple of our sport for several years, and we look forward to the opportunity of having Tanner build on the already rich racing history they’ve enjoyed in NASCAR.

In four full-time seasons of Truck Series competition, Gray has amassed 10 top-fives, 21 top-10s and one career pole award. In the series lone superspeedway race in 2023, the 24-year-old finished a season best second back in February at Daytona (Fla.) Int’l Speedway.

The Love’s RV Stop 250 at Talladega Superspeedway will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 30. Radio coverage will be provided by the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TRICON Garage PR