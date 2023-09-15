Carson Hocevar – UNOH 200 Race Recap

Hocevar on Thursday’s Race at Bristol: “I’m proud of everyone at Niece Motorsports for building such a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet,” said Carson Hocevar. “I think we had a better truck than fourth-place, but it was just so hard to pass out there tonight – the groove didn’t widen out as much as we’d hoped. Still, fourth is a good points day and it gives us a little cushion heading into Talladega.”



Race Recap: Hocevar and the No. 42 Worldwide Express team nearly claimed the pole on Thursday afternoon, ending up with a second-place starting position for the 200-lap race at Bristol Motor Speedway. On a night where track position proved to be king, Hocevar and team were able to maintain position toward the front of the field for the entirety of Thursday night’s race, collecting stage positions in the first and second stage and ultimately crossing the line in fourth.

Niece Motorsports PR