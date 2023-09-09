Drew gains first stage points and career best finish at Kansas

On a gorgeous Midwestern Friday, Jake Drew would finish 10th after a long green flag run and a flurry of cautions late in stage three of the Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway. The Fullerton, Calif. native had a career best finish while fighting a loose handling truck most of the evening and gained more valuable knowledge about the Craftsman Truck series in his third start on the season, second with Hattori Racing Enterprises.

The action packed weekend started with practice on Friday with humid and breezy conditions at Kansas Speedway. Drew would report early on in practice that the truck was just a tick loose in the center, but was still trying to figure out the 1.5 mile oval. A slew of cautions would hinder his track time early on in practice. Drew would time in 15th fastest on the speed charts on Friday afternoon for the Kansas Lottery 200. Drew said after practice he liked the direction the truck was heading and looked forward to the intense drafting style racing at Kansas Speedway. Drew would time in 10th out of 36 competitors for the weekend. The No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops Toyota Tundra TRD Pro would start on the outside of row number five for the Kansas Lottery 200.

Drew was shot out of a cannon from the drop of the green flag. In one lap, Drew would work himself further into the top ten and would get comfortable in the seventh position. Still relatively new to the track, Drew would search around the track for speed, which proved to be a benefit. Drew and the No. 61 Cyclum Renewables Truck Stops Toyota Tundra TRD Pro would finish stage one in the seventh position, gaining his first ever stage points.

Following a pit stop, Drew would cycle out to restart 17th for the second stage. Like many on the night, Drew would start to fight a tight condition that would affect the handling of his race truck. Drew would hover around the 20th position for most of stage two, ultimately finishing stage two in the 22nd position. The action didn't slow down for stage three. The final stage would see a long green flag run that spanned most of the stage. Drew would make a green flag pit stop with around 40 laps remaining in the race, he would cycle up to the 12th position when a caution came out with nine laps remaining in the race. Drew would come down pit road and put on a set of scuff tires, ultimately netting him his career best finish, and his first career top-10 when he crossed the start-finish line in the 10th position.

Jake Drew Quote:

“I just have to say to start, that this race was tons of fun. TJ (Majors) and Jon (Leonard) kept me in the race the entire time giving me great information of what was going on around me. This race track has a very unique driving style for a mile and a half. I learned a ton tonight on how to race and manipulate the air around the truck. I can't thank the team and everyone involved with this organization for the opportunity to drive this truck tonight. A top ten in just my third start isn't a bad way to start. I'm looking forward to getting more seat time, whenever that may be."

HRE PR