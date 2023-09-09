Saturday, Sep 09

Lawless Alan – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Sep 09 16
Lawless Alan – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap NK Photography Photo
Start: 34th | Finish: 22nd | Driver Point Standings: 23rd
 

Alan on Friday’s Race at Kansas: “That wasn’t the way we were hoping tonight’s race would go,” said Lawless Alan. “I appreciate everyone’s hard work – we kept fighting the whole race. We’ll regroup and come back ready for Bristol.”

Race Recap: A mechanical issue in practice left the 45 team making repairs and required Alan to start shotgun on the field due to the unapproved adjustments. Alan and team worked hard to gain track position, but a lack of cautions left little time to regroup and make adjustments. The No. 45 ultimately ended the day in 22nd.

Niece Motorsports PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Carson Hocevar – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.