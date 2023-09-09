Bayley Currey – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Recap

Start: 22nd | Finish: 21st | Owner Point Standings: 17th



Currey on Friday’s Race at Kansas: “I don’t feel like we ever really got a chance to show what we had tonight,” said Bayley Currey. “We lost a couple of laps after that early spin and spent the rest of the race trying to get them back. Not the outcome we were looking for, but I’m proud of the fight of everyone on this team and appreciate Worldwide Express and Unishippers for their support.”



Race Recap: Currey and the No 41 team lined up 22nd to start the 134-lap race at Kansas Speedway on Friday night. A spin in Stage One left Currey with four flat tires and forced him to limp his truck to pit road, losing two laps in the process. The team fought hard the remainder of the race to get back on the lead lap, but the cautions did not fall at the right time. Currey ended the night with a 21st-place result.

