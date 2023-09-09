Eckes captures thriller win at Kansas

With the Round of 10 thinning out to be the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Playoffs, things were bound to become interesting when the checkered flag flew Friday night at the Kansas Speedway.

Boy were they right…

With 11 different leaders changing 18 times throughout the 134 lap event, the fans who came out were witnessing one heck of a race. But at the end of the day, Christian Eckes backed up his third place finish at IRP in early August and his second place finish two weeks ago at Milwaukee to score his third win of the 2023 season.

“That was wild,” stated Eckes to FOX Sports. “I didn't know if I was going to win it or not. We had like, a six place truck all day, but that caution coming out - I knew we had a shot. And here we are. We haven't won in a really long time. So I want to kind of set the tone. What a hell of a Round of 10 with a second, third, and first. Can't beat that. I’m proud of all these guys.”

While eight drivers are happy they get to contend for a championship, Matt DiBenedetto and Matt Crafton were eliminated from the Playoffs, ending their championship hopes for the 2023 season.

The 134 laps around Kansas Speedway were slowed down five times due to cautions that took 34 laps, with the overall race taking just north of an hour and a half to complete.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will race next Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway under the lights for 200 laps, starting at 9 p.m. Eastern. That race will be carried live on the air from FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.