Taylor Gray Earns Career-Best Runner-up Finish

Taylor Gray finished second to set a new career-best in the NASCAR Truck Series to lead Toyota at Kansas Speedway on Friday evening.

Corey Heim, who clinched his spot in the Round of 8 at the Milwaukee Mile, continued his strong performance with his 12th straight top-10 finish. The Toyota development driver finished in fourth.

ARCA Menards Series points leader Jesse Love (ninth) scored his second top-10 in as many Truck Series starts, while Jake Drew (11th) set new career-bests in starting position and finishing position in his third series start.

Toyota Racing Post-Race Recap

NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

Kansas Speedway

Race 19 of 23 – 134 Laps, 201 Miles

TOYOTA FINISHING POSITIONS





1st, Christian Eckes *

2nd, TAYLOR GRAY

3rd, Matt DiBenedetto*

4th, COREY HEIM

5th, Zane Smith*

7th, STEWART FRIESEN

9th, JESSE LOVE

10th, TYLER ANKRUM

11th, JAKE DREW

15th, DEAN THOMPSON

24th, TIMMY HILL

26th, TANNER GRAY

29th, JUSTIN CARROLL

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

TANNER GRAY, No. 15 Dead On Tools Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 2nd

Can you talk me through that last restart and how chaotic the last few laps were?

“Yeah, first, I can’t thank all of my guys enough at TRICON Garage for bringing me a pretty good JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro – just needed a little bit more to be able to get the 19 (Christian Eckes). It’s disheartening, because on a long run we were faster than the 19. I should have passed him before that first caution came out, when we started having multiple cautions there in the end. But like I said, I can’t thank all of my guys enough for bringing me good JBL Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, just needed a little bit more there at the end.”

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 4th

Can you take me through those last few laps?

“Yeah, I feel like every time we got up front there was a caution. Can’t say enough about our speed tonight. Definitely an improvement from the first Kansas, and we were really fast then. Big thanks to TRICON Garage, Safelite and Toyota Racing for everything they do for me. “

JESSE LOVE, No. 1 HomeSmiles Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Finishing Position: 9th

Two top-10s in two truck starts. Can you talk about your day?

“Yeah, I think we made the HomeSmiles Toyota Tundra TRD Pro a lot better. I feel like we were really good all race long. We might have been a top-15 truck at the beginning, and I feel like we were a top-five truck on speed at the end. I just did not a great job today on restarts. I couldn’t restart worth a hell today. I just need to go work and it feels good. I can go to work and get better and work on myself. I’m looking forward to getting to work over the next few weeks, and upping my restart game when there is a lot of cars around me.”

JAKE DREW, No. 61 Cyclum Truck Stops Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, Hattori Racing Enterprises

Finishing Position: 11th

Third start, and nearly got your first top-10 on the biggest track you’ve raced at. How was your race?

“Yeah, just continuing to learn the aero games in the Truck Series. It’s been a blast. Super happy with the career-best tonight in qualifying and race finish. Can’t thank all of the guys around me enough on this Cyclum Truck Stops Tundra who have been guiding me through this and teaching me and giving me all of the support to succeed. Looking forward to keep growing and improving every time.”

TRD PR