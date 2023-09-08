Friday, Sep 08

Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Kaden Honeycutt

 

Primary Partner(s): Randco Industries Inc.

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Andrew Abbott

 

2023 Driver Points Position: N/A

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 31st

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

 

He’s Back!: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports welcomes back Willow Park, Texas native Kaden Honeycutt as the driver of the No. 02 RANDCO. Chevrolet Silverado RST for the third time in 2023.

 

Earlier this year, Honeycutt had an impressive showing in his Young’s Motorsports debut at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway in May, where he qualified on speed in 24th position and fought throughout the 158-lap race for a lead-lap 10th-place finish.

 

The result was a season-best for the Mooresville, N.C.-based team.

 

A week later, he delivered a solid 17th-place finish after starting 11th in the inaugural Tyson 250.

 

Kansas Speedway will mark Honeycutt’s first Truck Series race since Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in July.

 

About Kaden: Kaden Honeycutt is 19 years old and resides in Aledo, TX. Kaden started racing in 2012 in the Bandolero Division compiling multiple wins throughout Alabama and Texas.

 

In 2016 he moved into the INEX Legend Car Young Lions Division where he visited victory lane multiple times. In 2017 he advanced to the INEX Pro Series where he won the Las Vegas Bullring Showdown.

 

2017 also saw Honeycutt competing in the Pro Truck Series including the 2017 Pro Truck, Snowball Derby event at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway. 

 

From 2018 to 2020, he graduated to the ARCA Menards Series, as well as competing in select Super Late Model and IMCA Dirt Modified events.

 

Over the past two seasons, he has participated in the CARS Tours Late Model program, picking up three victories, while also continuing to compete in select IMCA Dirt Modified events.

 

Last year, he advanced to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series where he amassed one top-10 and three top-15 finishes.

 

This season, he has continued a limited Truck Series program, while also competing in select CARS Tour events.

 

All Board: Texas-based Randco Industries Inc. will serve as the primary partner on Honeycutt’s No. 02 Chevrolet RST in the Sunflower state.

 

Honoring Cancer Heroes: Honeycutt will have Vicky Hoppe riding with him Friday night at Kansas through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation “Honor a Cancer Hero” fundraiser with The NASCAR Foundation.

 

Vicky lost her battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer on August 4, 2022. Her mother, Sandra Hoppe, nominated her to ride along with Honeycutt.

 

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Stats: Entering Kansas, Honeycutt has 17 career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series races to his credit, earning a career-best ninth-place finish twice, most recently at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track where he finished ninth after starting third in the WEATHERGUARD Truck Race on Dirt for Roper Racing.

 

In 2023 alone, Honeycutt has delivered two top-10 finishes in eight starts.

 

Since 2021, he has carried an average finish of 20.1.

 

Kaden Honeycutt Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 will mark Honeycutt’s second NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race in Kansas City, Kansas.

 

In his previous effort, Honeycutt has a track-best of 24th after starting 21st in the 2022 fall edition of the Kansas Lottery 200 driving for On Point Motorsports.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Honeycutt as crew chief of the No. 02 Randco Industries Inc. | Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Andrew Abbott.

 

He will be crew chief in his 122nd NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 121 races, he has two top-five and seven top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

The Kansas Lottery 200 will be his XX tango at Kansas Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 29th, 30th and 31st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th with team principal Tyler Young in the 2016 edition of the Toyota Tundra 250 on May 6, 2016.

 

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.1 and an average finish of 22.7 in 28 Kansas Speedway starts overall.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 459 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.6 and an average finishing position of 21.8.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kaden Honeycutt, please like him on Facebook (Kaden Honeycutt Racing) and follow him on Instagram (kadenhoneycutt10) and X |Twitter (@KadenWHoneycutt).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Kaden Honeycutt Pre-Race Quote:

On Kansas Speedway: “I am very thankful to Tyler (Young) and Young’s Motorsports for having me back for Kansas Speedway this weekend. The goal is to do my job and give these guys a great result they deserve and nothing more or less than that.

 

“The goal is a far reach, but I know we can do it because we did it once before at Darlington. I know the speed is there in this team, so it’s time to show it and execute it!  

No. 12 Young’s Motorsports Team:

Driver: Spencer Boyd

 

Primary Partner(s): WORKMAN Trading Co. | CampCowboy.org

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Tyler Young

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 28th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 34th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Kansas Speedway, the 19th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career.

 

No. 159: This weekend at Kansas Speedway,, Boyd will make his 159th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 105th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night.

 

The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome WORKMAN as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023.

 

WORKMAN Trading Co. offers a line of clothing and accessories that are designed to highlight and pay tribute to blue-collar men and women and their trades.

 

Additionally, CampCowboy.org will serve as an associate marketing partner in the second Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway this season.

 

Camp Cowboy is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2016 and located in the heart of Texas. Founded and operated by veterans, Camp Cowboy is dedicated to assisting those who serve and have served our Nation and their families navigate and overcome the stressors associated with military and public service.

 

Camp Cowboy also welcomes First Responders and their families as we know they face similar stressors.

 

Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Kansas, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative.

 

Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty.

 

Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.)

 

The window for nominations will be open from July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt.

 

Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023.

 

The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. 

 

Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT.

 

Honoring Cancer Heroes: Boyd will have Lucille Kinney riding with him Friday night at Kansas through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation “Honor a Cancer Hero” fundraiser with The NASCAR Foundation.

 

Lucille lost her battle with breast cancer on April 9, 2011. She was nominated to ride along with Boyd by her granddaughter Amanda Kinney.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 will mark Boyd’s 10th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile Kansas race track.

 

In his nine previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 17th after starting 18th in the 2019 spring edition of the Digital Ally 250 driving for Young’s Motorsports.

 

He has an average track finish of 25.0 since 2017.

 

Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 60 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.0.

 

Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports.

 

In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds.

 

Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 105 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.3.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 WORKMAN Trading Co. Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young.

 

Friday night will be his first dance at Kansas Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and X | Twitter (@SpencerBoyd).

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). 

 

Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote:

On Kansas Speedway: “I am always excited to race in the Midwest. Kansas is one of my favorite mile and a half tracks and racing under the lights makes it that much better.

“I am thrilled to welcome WORKMAN Trading Co. and CampCowboy.org on the truck this weekend and we’d love nothing more than to get some momentum on our side ahead of Bristol Motor Speedway next week.” 

 

On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. 

 

“What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”
No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Team:
 

Driver: Greg Van Alst

 

Primary Partner(s): CB Fabricating

 

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST

 

Crew Chief: Joe Lax

 

2023 Driver Points Position: 76th

 

2023 Owner Points Position: 35th

 

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies 

 

Notes of Interest:

 

Welcome Back!: Young’s Motorsports welcomes back driver Greg Van Alst as driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado RST for Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200.

 

Van Alst invades the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tour with Young’s Motorsports after a successful Late Model career in the Midwest which included the 2019 ARCA | CRA championship and runner-up in 2020.

 

After running a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2001, he returned 20 years later to make his debut at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. After a successful part-time schedule which included a runner-up finish at Winchester (Ind.) Speedway, Van Alst increased his presence in 2022 which led to a championship assault.

 

In 2022, Van Alst returned to the ARCA Menards Series scene where his family-owned team ran the complete schedule with one top-five and 11 top-10 finishes en route to a fifth-place finish in the championship standings.

 

He returned to the ARCA tour with a vengeance in 2023 and kicked off the season with a victory in the Brandt 200 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, a triumphant achievement for an underfunded organization.

 

Following the victory, Van Alst competed in four other races before opting to bow out of the championship race and focus on other driving opportunities outside the series.

 

Van Alst made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in July for Alpha Prime Racing and will run the remaining seven NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races in 2023 for Young’s Motorsports.

 

Outside of racing, Van Alst is a successful entrepreneur, successfully launching Top Choice Fence, one of the premier fence-building companies in the east-central Indiana region.

 

Van Alst married his high school sweetheart Christi in 2005 and together they have four children.

 

Glad To Have You: For the 19th Truck Series race of the season, Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome CB Fabricating as the primary partner of the team’s No. 20 Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas Speedway.

 

Headquartered in Anderson, Ind., CB Fabricating offers a complete list of fabricating from design, laser cutting, CNC punching, forming, welding, powder coating and assembly.

 

Their 40,000-square-foot facility allows them to service the needs of many different industries. Everything from the Automotive, agricultural, aquatic, medical, transportation, electrical enclosures and much more.

 

On Board Too: Van Alst and Young’s Motorsports welcome Ekan Crude LLC., Verns Concrete and Johnsons Family Plumbing on board as associate partners for Friday night’s 134-lap race.

 

Honoring Cancer Heroes: Van Alst will have Grete Kelsey riding with him Friday night at Kansas through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation “Honor a Cancer Hero” fundraiser with The NASCAR Foundation.

 

Grete lost her battle with pancreatic cancer on March 24, 2019. She was nominated to ride along with Van Alst by her granddaughter Amanda Kinney.

 

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway will mark Van Alst’s inaugural Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile paved oval.

 

Although he does not have any NASCAR experience in Kansas City, he does have five prior starts in the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series. In those starts, he has earned three top-10 finishes, including a track-best of seventh, twice, most recently in the spring race of 2022 after starting 10th.

 

Greg Van Alst Truck Series Stats: Van Alst will make his third career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series start in the 19th Truck Series race of the season.

 

Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 29th, 30th and 31st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

 

The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th with team principal Tyler Young in the 2016 edition of the Toyota Tundra 250 on May 6, 2016.

 

Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.1 and an average finish of 22.7 in 28 Kansas Speedway starts overall.

 

Calling the Shots: Guiding Van Alst as crew chief of the No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado RST is veteran crew chief Joe Lax.

 

He will be crew chief in his 113th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race on Friday night. In his previous 112 races, he has one pole and nine top-10 finishes to his resume.

 

Friday will be his eighth tango at Kansas Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series.

 

Follow on Social Media: For more on Greg Van Alst and Greg Van Alst Motorsports, please visit GregVanAlst.com, like them on Facebook (Van Alst Motorsports) and follow him on X | Twitter (@GregVanAlst35).  

 

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

 

Greg Van Alst Pre-Race Quote:

 

On Kansas Speedway: “I am really excited about racing at Kansas Speedway this weekend. It is a track that I have a lot of experience at and I feel like that should play into my hands with our No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado on Friday night.

 

“Obviously, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and The Milwaukee Mile did not turn out as we had hoped, but we are not getting down. Instead, we are remaining focused and upbeat with the determination to make the most of the remaining five Truck Series races in 2023.

 

“I hope we can have a good run on Friday night and look forward to Bristol Motor Speedway next week in our No. 20 CB Fabricating Chevrolet Silverado!”

Race Information:

 

The Kansas Lottery 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 23 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series races on the 2023 schedule. Practice begins on Friday, September 8, 2023, from 3:35 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow at the conclusion of practice. The 36-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 9:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are Eastern.

Young's Motorsports PR

