Young’s Motorsports Kansas Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): WORKMAN Trading Co. | CampCowboy.org Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Tyler Young 2023 Driver Points Position: 28th 2023 Owner Points Position: 34th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Back To Familiar Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades familiar territory this weekend at Kansas Speedway, the 19th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 159: This weekend at Kansas Speedway,, Boyd will make his 159th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 105th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Friday night. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at Kansas Speedway, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome WORKMAN as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023. WORKMAN Trading Co. offers a line of clothing and accessories that are designed to highlight and pay tribute to blue-collar men and women and their trades. Additionally, CampCowboy.org will serve as an associate marketing partner in the second Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway this season. Camp Cowboy is a 501(c)(3) organization established in 2016 and located in the heart of Texas. Founded and operated by veterans, Camp Cowboy is dedicated to assisting those who serve and have served our Nation and their families navigate and overcome the stressors associated with military and public service. Camp Cowboy also welcomes First Responders and their families as we know they face similar stressors. Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at Kansas, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative. Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.) The window for nominations will be open from July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt. Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. Honoring Cancer Heroes: Boyd will have Lucille Kinney riding with him Friday night at Kansas through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation “Honor a Cancer Hero” fundraiser with The NASCAR Foundation. Lucille lost her battle with breast cancer on April 9, 2011. She was nominated to ride along with Boyd by her granddaughter Amanda Kinney. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Kansas Speedway Stats: Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200 will mark Boyd’s 10th NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race at the 1.5-mile Kansas race track. In his nine previous efforts, Boyd has a track-best of 17th after starting 18th in the 2019 spring edition of the Digital Ally 250 driving for Young’s Motorsports. He has an average track finish of 25.0 since 2017. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway; Boyd has made 60 starts throughout his career. He also holds an average finishing position of 25.0. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 105 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.3. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 WORKMAN Trading Co. Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young. Friday night will be his first dance at Kansas Speedway as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at Kansas Speedway: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ 29th, 30th and 31st NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at Kansas Speedway. The organization posted a team-best finish at the track of 11th with team principal Tyler Young in the 2016 edition of the Toyota Tundra 250 on May 6, 2016. Since 2014, the Mooresville, N.C.-based Young’s Motorsports team has had an average starting position of 24.1 and an average finish of 22.7 in 28 Kansas Speedway starts overall. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 459 starts from 58 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.6 and an average finishing position of 21.8. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and X | Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (@youngsmotorsports) and X |Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On Kansas Speedway: “I am always excited to race in the Midwest. Kansas is one of my favorite mile and a half tracks and racing under the lights makes it that much better. “I am thrilled to welcome WORKMAN Trading Co. and CampCowboy.org on the truck this weekend and we’d love nothing more than to get some momentum on our side ahead of Bristol Motor Speedway next week.” On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. “What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”