Bret Holmes Racing & IBEW 124 Team Up at Kansas Speedway

Bret Holmes, driver of the No. 32 Precision Door Chevrolet, partners with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 124 at a track IBEW 124 proudly helped build.

“IBEW Local 124 is excited for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race this Friday at the Kansas Speedway," said Joseph Fuentes, IBEW Local 124 Financial Secretary. "We are a long-time and proud sponsor and partner of the IBEW Local 124 built Kansas Speedway, so we were eager to sponsor the No. 32 truck of the Bret Holmes Racing team this year.

We know Bret will have a successful race and seeing him in the IBEW 124 Chevrolet on the track will make us proud. Our sponsorship is a great way to remind the community of our presence, the importance of organized labor, as well as a badge of honor for our membership. We have helped our membership achieve better wages, benefits, training, and working and safety conditions since 1905. IBEW 124 is and will always be involved in the local community, whether it be a team sponsorship at the Speedway or the many, many charitable and foundations we contribute and sponsor throughout the area.”

“I am really excited to have IBEW Local 124 on board at Kansas. IBEW Local 124 played an integral part in building Kansas Speedway and continues to support the track, and I am honored to carry their name during the Labor Day week. The members of Local 124 are the ones that keep the lights on at the track” Homes said.

“We look forward to Kansas all year. We have had a lot of success at the track in the ARCA Series and look forward to bringing that knowledge along with the momentum of a top 20 finish at Milwaukee to bring home a great finish for Precision Door and IBEW Local 124,” Holmes continued.

Holmes returns to Kansas with high expectations, having previously earned both a win and second place finish at the track during his 2020 Championship ARCA Menards season. Overall, Holmes has an average finish of 14th among 8 ARCA and NASCAR Truck races.

Bret Holmes Racing Even though the BHR team has humble beginnings at the Talladega short track, the team's goals have always been extraordinary. Beginning at the age of 7, Bret Holmes stepped onto the track as a driver and never looked back. From super late model to the truck series, Bret Holmes Racing has seen great success and has its sights set on winning a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship.

Winning the 2020 ARCA Menard's Series Championship reassured the team that they were heading in the right direction. With each accomplishment and successful result, instead of satisfaction, the BHR team grew hungrier for more. This season, Bret and the team are hunting for their first truck series win, but they won't settle there. Bret Holmes Racing has proven to be a force to be reckoned with and will be a household name within the racing community for years to come.

IBEW 124 Today IBEW 124 is 2900 members strong, and membership consists of various classifications including inside wiremen, voice, data, and video security, fire alarm, manufacturing, amateur winding, and motor repair, tower technicians, and more. Their Electrical Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee produces the best trained and skilled craftsmen in the country through our apprenticeship and continuing education courses. Local 124 provides the best residential, commercial, and industrial services in the area..

By being part of your union you can help ensure better working conditions and a safer, more inclusive work place for ALL.

