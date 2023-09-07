Dye - Kansas Preview

About Race To Stop Suicide

Race to Stop Suicide, established by Daniel and Randy Dye, is a recognized 501(c)3 non-profit with a national trademark. Their mission is to amplify awareness, foster open discussions, and eliminate the prejudice tied to suicide. They also provide essential education about identifying warning signs, comprehending symptoms, and forming plans to assist and oversee the well-being of friends and family. A cornerstone of their initiative is to ensure that essential resources, like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and the 988 hotline, are easily accessible to the public. For more insights, please visit www.racetostopsuicide.com.

Chassis History/Info

Dye and the No. 43 team will compete with GMS Racing chassis no. 348 at Kansas Speedway, the same track that it made its debut at earlier this year. It has been raced three times this year, posting finishes of 13th at Kansas, 19th at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and 22nd at Nashville Superspeedway.



Kansas in the Spring

Dye made his first NCTS start at Kansas back in May, and in his first race working with Blake Bainbridge, the No. 43 Race To Stop Suicide Silverado RST was fast. Qualifying up inside the top-10 for the first time in his career, Dye was promising, and nearly earned his first stage points of his career. He was credited with a 13th place finish, which is his best result on a mile-and-a-half track this year.

Bainbridge at Kansas

The May race was also Blake Bainbridge's first NCTS race at Kansas as well, but he has also called two ARCA Menards Series races in 2019 and 2020. Both of those races were top-10 runs by his ARCA drivers, and the most recent one was his best result at the track when Taylor Gray finished fifth.

From the Driver's Seat

As the season winds down with only five races left, what are some of the goals that you actively want to accomplish before it's all said and done?

“I think it would be great to get a top-10 finish before we round out the year with our No. 43 team. We've been close so many times this season, but have had trouble finishing off the races. That's something that we all really want to do, especially as I finish out my rookie year and begin to prepare for another season in the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series next year. I've learned a lot, but would really like to get a top-10 before the year is over. We should have a good shot this weekend in Kansas, because our truck had plenty of speed here in the spring. I had a lot of fun in that race, and feel like I can take some of that into this weekend.”