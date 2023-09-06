Carson Hocevar – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Milwaukee Mile Recap: Hocevar qualified his No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado in third for the 175-lap race at the Milwaukee Mile, in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ first visit to the one-mile track since 2009. Hocevar showed speed, posting the third fastest lap in Saturday’s lone practice session as well. Hocevar ran a clean race, battling for the lead on older tires as the laps dwindled down. The Portage, Michigan native brought his No. 42 Chevrolet home in second after leading 40 laps. The finish marks Hocevar’s ninth top-five of the 2023 season.



Hocevar on Last Race at the Milwaukee Mile: “Runner up is definitely a bummer,” said Hocevar. “I’m proud of the hard work that Phil [Gould] and everyone on this team are putting in. We showed up to the track with a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet. It was a fun battle for the lead at the end, just didn’t have quite enough to close the deal.”



Starting the Playoffs Hot: Friday’s race at Kansas Speedway marks the first elimination race of the playoffs. Following the race, the field of 10 playoff contenders will be trimmed to eight. Heading into this race, Hocevar currently sits fifth in playoff standings.



Hocevar on Friday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “Kansas was definitely a heart-breaker last year, but this team has used that as fuel this year,” said Hocevar. “We feel a lot more confident in our race trucks and our position in the playoffs heading into this race. With all of the hard work that everyone at this organization is putting in, I know we’ll have a fast Worldwide Express Chevrolet Friday night.”



By The Numbers: Hocevar will make his fifth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway on Friday night. Hocevar earned his best finish of second at the track in this race last season.



Honor a Cancer Hero: Through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, Hocevar’s No. 42 Chevrolet will honor and remember cancer hero David Whitfield. Whitfield, a beloved brother, son and friend passed away from cancer in 2021.



On the Truck: Hocevar’s No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR