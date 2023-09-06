Bayley Currey – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Milwaukee Mile Recap: As the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series returned to the Milwaukee Mile for the first time since 2009, Bayley Currey looked to make his sixth start in the Truck Series in 2023. Currey was pleased with the speed in his GlobalTranz Chevrolet following Saturday’s lone practice session. Qualifying on Sunday morning left the No. 41 with a 14th-place starting spot for the 175-lap race. Currey battled hard all race long, crossing the finish line in 10th, his third top-10 of the season.



Currey on Last Race at the Milwaukee Mile: “The Milwaukee Mile was a blast to race on,” said Currey. “I had such a great time in this No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado. I’m so appreciative of the opportunity to come out and race fast trucks. I’m looking forward to continuing to learn these trucks and build on this strong run.”



Currey on Friday’s Race at Kansas Speedway: “I’m excited to get back to the track with our No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet,” said Currey. “It’s fun to drive these race trucks and I feel like we’re really starting to gel as a group. We’ve had some strong runs this season and I’m looking to continue that momentum as we close out the year.”



By The Numbers: Friday night’s race marks Currey’s fifth NCTS start at Kansas Speedway, with his best finish of 12th coming in 2021. In six NCTS starts this season, Currey has two top-five and three top-10 finishes.



Honor a Cancer Hero: Through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, Currey’s No. 41 Chevrolet will honor cancer hero Teena Burton. Burton was a big fan of NASCAR before passing away from cancer.



On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

Niece Motorsports PR