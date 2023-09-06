Lawless Alan – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Milwaukee Mile Recap: Lawless Alan and the No. 45 AUTOParkit team qualified 20th for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series’ first visit back to the Milwaukee Mile since 2009. Alan battled in mid-pack for the majority of the 175-lap race, ultimately crossing the finish line 21st.



Alan on Last Race at the Milwaukee Mile: “I definitely learned a lot in my first start at the Milwaukee Mile,” said Alan. “Our AUTOParkit Chevrolet had speed, we were just stuck in the middle of the pack for most of the day. I’m proud of all the hard work that everyone continues to put in.”



Alan on Friday’s race at Kansas Speedway: “I’m looking forward to getting back to Kansas,” said Alan. “I have a few races under my belt at this track, and I feel like we’ve learned a lot as a team each time. Everyone in the shop is working hard; our Chevrolets have a lot of speed. I’m hopeful that we can put down a good lap in qualifying and put ourselves in a good spot for the race.”



By the Numbers: Alan will make his fourth NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway on Friday night. Alan has two top-20 finishes in his three previous starts.



Honor a Cancer Hero: Through the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation, Alan’s No. 45 Chevrolet will honor cancer hero Darran Dunlap. Darran was diagnosed with leukemia when she was five years old. She is now 12. They selected Lawless’ truck, because according to Darran’s twin brother Declan, Lawless has the best NASCAR name.



On the Truck: Lawless Alan’s No. 45 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) and Niece Products of Kansas colors this week at Kansas Speedway.



The Independent Equipment Dealers Association (IEDA) is a non-profit trade association promoting participation, professionalism and advancement in the independent distribution of heavy equipment.

Niece Motorsports PR