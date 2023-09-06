Ankrum ready for a showdown in the Plains

Back to Kansas … After a restful week off from competition, Tyler Ankrum and the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series competitors are back in action at Kansas Speedway under the lights on Friday night. Ankrum looks to continue the success he's had at the track, most recently with a top ten performance in the late spring. Ankrum currently resides 15th in the championship standings and looks to play spoiler for those in the playoffs.

HRE at Kansas ... Since the 2017 season, Kansas Speedway has proven to be one of the most fruitful venues for the No. 16 squad. Hattori Racing Enterprise squads have finished sixth or better in six of nine races with three different drivers. During that span, the No. 16 Toyota has led laps in four events, captured one victory (July 2020), and tallied three podium positions. San Bernardino’s Ankrum looks to contribute to those stout numbers at the only venue the series visits twice this season.

Special Guest Ride Along … Ankrum will have a special guest riding along on the right side door on Friday night courtesy of the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and the NASCAR Foundation’s “Honor a Cancer Hero” program. Fran Scheller was a beloved mother and wife who battled cancer for the better part of a decade before her passing earlier this year in June. The HRE team is honored to have Fran ride along with Ankrum on Friday night.

Season to Date … Through 18 of 23 events for the 2023 schedule, Ankrum and the No. 16 LiUNA! team occupy the 15th position in the drivers championship standings. Ankrum’s season-best result came 15 races ago at Circuit of the Americas (fourth) and he has posted five finishes of tenth or better in the 2023 season. Currently, Ankrum has one top five, and five top-10's for the 2023 season.

Chassis Selection … Chassis No. 011 will make it’s third start of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season at Kansas Speedway. This Toyota Tundra TRD Pro made it's last start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, where Ankrum would run around the top-10 most of the day. Ankrum and the No. 16 LiUNA! Toyota Tundra TRD Pro would finish 28th in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 after sustaining damage late in stage three.

Tune In … The Kansas Lottery 200 at Kansas Speedway will kick off with practice starting on Friday at 3:35 pm ET, however there will be no live TV coverage. Qualifying will follow at 4:05 pm ET followed by NASCAR RaceDay at 8 pm ET (FS1), then green flag action on Sunday Afternoon at 9:00 pm ET (FS1). Stay connected with the No. 16 LiUNA! team by following @Hattori_Racing on Twitter, @hattoriracing on Instagram, and Hattori Racing Enterprises on Facebook.

Tyler Ankrum Quote on Kansas Speedway:

“Going back to Kansas Speedway is always one I look forward to on the calendar. This place is such a momentum and track position type race track. Being up toward the front and staying there is going to be the key to having a good night. It's a place that I have always ran pretty well at, just looking to take the next step and get into victory lane. We have a very special name riding with us this Friday night as well. One of our employees won the auction to have one of their family members ride along with us this year which really hits home."