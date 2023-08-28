Chase Purdy Comes Home Sixth in Milwaukee Mile Debut

|
Making his first career start in any series at the Milwaukee Mile, Chase Purdy and the No. 4 team improved the handling of their truck late in the race and brought home a respectable sixth-place finish in the Clean Harbors 175, the first NASCAR event at the Wisconsin track since 2009.
Purdy started the race in the seventh position following a strong qualifying effort earlier in the day and battled inside the top 10 for the majority of the 175-lap event. The 23-year-old driver finished ninth in the opening stage and 14th in Stage Two. After crew chief Jimmy Villeneuve improved the handling of the Bama Buggies Silverado with handling adjustments across two pit stops in the Final Stage, Purdy was able to gain eight spots and bring home his best finish across the last five races.