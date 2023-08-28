GMS Racing NCTS Race Recap: The Milwaukee Mile

Post-Race Quote: Grant, when we talked earlier today, you found out about the news with GMS shutting down at the end of the year, and you said the goal was to prove you guys aren't done. You proved it out there today.

“Yeah, I don't want to ever hear from anybody ask me if we're going to lay down again. You know, Jeff Hensley has been focused the whole year. There's been distractions going on all year long. So if anything, this adds clarity. None of these guys, including me, have a job next year, but I feel like we proved that we deserve one. We had a heck of a Champion Power Equipment Chevy. I didn't think we were that good yesterday; I think we were a tenth place truck, maybe a seventh or eighth place truck. But Jeff, he believes in me and when I tell him what I need, and I believe in him and the calls he makes.

We had a winning truck today. I don't know if we had a dominant truck, but we had a winning truck. Got put behind the eight ball there at the end, but it was fun racing. I hope the fans enjoyed it. You know, this one is special for a lot of reasons. Obviously the news this week, but I want to send a big thank you to Maury Gallagher, Spencer, Ron Booth, Mike Beam, everybody that's built GMS Racing. Thank you for everything you've done, thank you for everything you've done for me. It's also special because of my spotter, Jeremy Lundy. My normal spotter, Tyler (Monn), couldn't make it, but my late model buddy, best friends forever, he's spotted for me, he's always been there for me when I needed him. I called him on Monday and he came here, so that's even more special.”

I know you talk about how special it is, I also know it's one of your crew member's birthdays. He told me earlier today he was going to celebrate, shoutout to Greg of course. Can you put into words what kind of statement this makes for you guys though as well?

"I think we've had speed, you know. Have we executed perfectly? No. Did we execute perfectly today? No. But we've had speed all year long. When we hit it, when those guys hit it, we've done this twice now this year. Here and Kansas. We've got three wins but we've had three trucks like this in my opinion. This is a brand new truck, I can't say thank you enough for GMS Fabrication and GMS Racing; not just this year, not just lately, but the whole year last year there was just as much effort put into this stuff and I'm glad some of our fruits are showing."