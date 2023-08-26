Toyota Racing - NCTS Milwaukee Post-Practice Quotes - Corey Heim

COREY HEIM, No. 11 Safelite Toyota Tundra TRD Pro, TRICON Garage

Practice Final Position: 6th

Can you talk about how practice went as a whole for the team?

“I think it went overall, really well, considering the Truck Series hasn’t been here in 13 or so many years. With our simulation side and TRD and Toyota Racing, I feel like we brought a really good package. We worked on it really hard over the last couple of weeks. Really thankful for TRICON and Toyota, TRD for working with us on that. It’s cool to be back in Milwaukee.”

Is getting a longer practice big when you come to a new track?

“I think it is helpful regardless. Especially, with how many people are new to the Truck Series. I feel like it’s more of a development platform, so it’s very helpful for us to get as many laps as possible. We got to make legitimate changes other than a tweak here or a tweak there. It’s definitely good to have some extra practice.”

How was the simulator preparation for you in this race?

“For sure. I think anytime you can get an actual realistic scan of a race track and be able to tune on it for months leading up to a 50-minute practice or less, it’s super beneficial. Super thankful for everyone that did that for us.”

TRD PR