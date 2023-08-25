Young’s Motorsports The Milwaukee Mile Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Spencer Boyd Primary Partner(s): Cronauer Law Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado RST Crew Chief: Tyler Young 2023 Driver Points Position: 27th 2023 Owner Points Position: 34th Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies Notes of Interest: Embracing New Territory: Fan favorite Spencer Boyd invades new territory this weekend at The Milwaukee Mile, the 18th race of the 2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series season eyeing his first top-10 of the year but more importantly, hunting his second win of his Truck Series career. No. 158: This weekend at The Milwaukee Mile,, Boyd will make his 158th career NASCAR start. Boyd has three starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, 50 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, and will make his 104th start in Trucks when the green flag waves Sunday afternoon. The highlight of his NASCAR career is a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series win at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019 driving for Young’s Motorsports. Welcome Aboard: This weekend at The Milwaukee Mile, Young’s Motorsports and Boyd welcome Cronauer Law as the primary partner on the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado RST for the first time in 2023. For over 10 years, Cronauer Law has been helping people injured by people, places, and things. From car crashes to medical malpractice, auto defect cases, and workers compensation injuries; Cronauer Law has secured millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements to compensate those who were injured. Our team has the experience to investigate, work, and resolve your case to get you the results you deserve. Visit RealAttorneysRealResults.com or call us at 815-895-8585 to see what we can do for you. Bucks for the Brave: This weekend at The Milwaukee Mile, Boyd will continue to promote Record Rack’s Bucks for the Brave initiative. Spencer Boyd is continuing his efforts to support the men and women who have served in the line of duty. Veterans (no longer serving) and retired First Responders (Law Enforcement, Firefighters, EMTs) can win the hunting experience of a lifetime thanks to long-time Boyd partner, Record Rack® premium wildlife feed (brand owned by Cargill, Inc.) The window for nominations will be open from July 4 through September 11, 2023, for the annual Bucks for the Brave charitable event, which will include for the first time a women-only hunt. Bucks for the Brave is an all-expense paid trip that will take place in the fall of 2023. The event will be hosted at Trinity Oaks’ Thumbtack Ranch in Batesville, TX, which is the only nationally recognized Purple Heart Ranch in the United States. Four women plus one winner from each of our eight categories will be chosen: Army Veteran, Marine Corps Veteran, Navy Veteran, Air Force Veteran, Coast Guard Veteran, Retired Firefighter, Retired Law Enforcement and Retired EMT. Spencer Boyd Truck Series The Milwaukee Mile Stats: Sunday afternoon’s Clean Harbors 175 at The Milwaukee Mile will mark Boyd’s inaugural Truck Series start at the historic 1.015-mile paved oval. Spencer Boyd Truck Series Short Track Stats: At NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series tracks classified as a short track, Boyd has made 18 starts throughout his career, carrying an average starting and finishing position of 26.4. Chasing That W: Boyd is eyeing his second career NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series victory for himself and Young’s Motorsports. In 2019 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Boyd pulled an upset during the Truck Series Playoffs by winning the Sugarland Shines 250 at the 2.66-mile superspeedway edging Todd Gilliland by 0.027 seconds. Truck Series Rundown: In seven years of Truck Series competition, Boyd has 104 career Truck Series starts with one win, two top-five and three top-10 finishes, and a championship best of 17th in 2019 and carries an average finish of 24.3. Calling the Shots: Guiding Boyd as crew chief of the No. 12 Cronauer Law Chevrolet Silverado RST is crew chief and team principal Tyler Young. Sunday afternoon will be his first dance at The Milwaukee Mile as crew chief in the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series at The Milwaukee Mile: This weekend will mark Young’s Motorsports’ first, second and third NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series starts at The Milwaukee Mile in the inaugural Clean Harbors 175. Young’s Motorsports’ NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series History: Since entering the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series in 2012, the Mooresville, N.C., - based organization has logged 456 starts from 57 drivers, resulting in solid performances that include two victories (Talladega Superspeedway 2019 and 2021), seven top-five finishes and 32 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 22.6 and an average finishing position of 21.7. Follow on Social Media: For more on Spencer Boyd, please like him on Facebook (Spencer Boyd Racing) and follow him on Instagram (SpencerBoydpr) and Twitter (@SpencerBoyd). For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports), and follow them on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports). Spencer Boyd Pre-Race Quote: On The Milwaukee Mile: “It’s very fulfilling to be a part of our inaugural event. I am looking forward to embracing The Milwaukee Mile this weekend and I’m excited to be carrying the Cronauer Law colors on Sunday afternoon. “We are in need of some good luck, so I’m hoping we can deliver that and carry that momentum to Kansas Speedway in a few weeks.” On the Bucks for the Brave: “This will be the sixth annual Bucks for the Brave that I will be associated with. I look forward to it every year and am humbled to represent all Veterans and First Responders on my truck. “What Record Rack does to authentically engage my fellow NASCAR fans that love hunting and their country is truly inspiring. I love being a part of it and am honored to help promote nominations.”