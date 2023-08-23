Garcia Chasing More Career Highs in Milwaukee Debut

Making a Home Up Front … Jake Garcia has been making a home for himself towards the front of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series (NCTS) pack in recent weeks. Since the driver of the No. 35 Adaptive One Chevrolet Silverado RST put himself on the front row at Pocono Raceway last month, he’s been a mainstay near the top-10 on a weekly basis. The Georgia rookie followed up his career-best qualifying effort at Pocono with a career high fourth-place finish at Richmond Raceway and scored the 10th-most points of all drivers during the opening playoff race at Indianapolis Raceway Park. He looks to extend his residency near the front of the field in his debut appearance at The Milwaukee Mile on Sunday afternoon.

Coming Back a Winner … While the NCTS circuit was idle last weekend, Garcia was not. He took advantage of the free weekend to capture his second-straight super late model victory at Crisp Motorsports Park in the ASA Southern Super Series on Saturday night. Garcia has consecutive super late model victories during his streak of impressive NCTS performances. While Garcia has not competed at The Milwaukee Mile, or even seen the 120-year-old facility, his recent runs point to a strong outing on Sunday. Since his 10th-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway, Garcia has either finished in the top-10 or earned top-10 points in four of the last six races. He’ll look to continue that trend in the NCTS return to Milwaukee after a 14-year absence.

Season to Date … Garcia sits second in the Rookie of the Year standings and 14th in drivers’ points after starting 16 of the 17 races. A recent career best fourth place finish has given Garcia two top-five and seven top-10 results in his rookie campaign with an average finish of 14.4.

Tune In … Coverage from Milwaukee begins on Sunday morning with qualifying at 11:30 a.m. ET on FOX Sports 1. FS1’s coverage continues with NASCAR Raceday at 3:00 p.m. ET, followed by the green flag at 4:00 p.m. ET. Stay connected with the No. 35 Adaptive One team by following @BMR_NASCAR on Twitter, @bmrnascar on Instagram, and Bill McAnally Racing on Facebook.

Jake Garcia Quote:

On racing at The Milwaukee Mile for the first time:

“It’s always exciting to go to new tracks, especially to places with as much history as Milwaukee. You’re usually at a deficit when it comes to experience as a rookie, but not many other guys in the field have raced at Milwaukee either, so hopefully we can get to know the track quicker than most this weekend. Our trucks have had a lot of speed lately and we’ve raced inside the top five, so hopefully we can continue that this weekend with our Adaptive One Chevrolet.”