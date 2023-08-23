Bayley Currey – Clean Harbors 175 Race Advance

IRP Recap: Supercars racer, Shane van Gisbergen, piloted the No. 41 Worldwide Express Silverado in Indianapolis for his first paved oval start in his career. ‘SVG’ was able to finish 19th after running as high as 15th early in Stage Three.



Currey on Sunday’s Race at Milwaukee Mile Speedway: “It’s so great to get behind the wheel of any race car, but especially the ones you know are capable of winning. I’m excited to get to race this blue GlobalTranz Silverado this weekend in Milwaukee for NASCAR’s return. We’re all going in with a blank slate and we’ll find out in practice what to expect.”



On the Truck: Currey’s No. 41 GlobalTranz Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from the WWEX group of brands, which comprises Worldwide Express, Unishippers and GlobalTranz, and offers full-service logistics expertise to more than 115,000 customers across the country.

